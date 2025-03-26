CM Yogi Adityanath Counters Asaduddin Owaisi's Muslims In Danger Comment

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the opposition, saying that it is not Muslims who are in danger but their vote bank politics. CM Yogi issued a strong counter to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement that 'Muslims are in danger'.

In an interview to news agency ANI, CM Yogi said that the day Indian Muslims understand the history of their ancestors, all of them will have to pack their bags and run away. Muslims will have to remember that they are safe only when Hindus and Hindu traditions are safe, he said. "Before 1947, Pakistan and Bangladesh were part of India, How can we forget that truth? Is there no temple of our Hinglaj Mata in Pakistan? Is there no temple of Mata Dhakeshwari in Bangladesh?," he asked.

Examples of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan: Today a Muslim family living among 100 Hindu families is safe, and they have the freedom to do all their religious activities, CM Yogi said. But, if 50 Hindu families live among 100 Muslim families, they cannot be safe, for which Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are examples, he added.

Muslims are safest in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that before 2017, when there were riots in UP, shops of Hindus used to be set on fire, then shops of Muslims were also set ablaze but such riots stopped after 2017.

Waqf Amendment Bill: On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked what the BJP will do by occupying mosques. They are misleading public on this and they have not done a single welfare work in the name of Waqf, he said, adding that they have sold Waqf properties for their personal benefit. The Waqf Amendment Bill is the need of the hour as it will be in the interest of both the country and Muslims, he asserted.

On the number of people attending Maha Kumbh 2025, CM Yogi said they had installed CCTV cameras in the world's largest fair and head counting was done using AI tools, ensuring that a person's face is not counted twice in 24 hours. There was a system of face recognition and head counting. Final data was prepared after every 24 hours. For that, we prepared an integrated center, through which all these things were monitored. During the Maha Kumbh, more than 66.3 crore devotees have come there and taken bath.

Opposition's comments on Maha Kumbh: On the comments of Congress and other opposition parties on Maha Kumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this was not a BJP program considering the fact that many opposition leaders, ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers came. The central government and the state government are jointly taking care of the people and respecting their faith.

"Congress was in power for most of the time from 1947 to 2014, why did they not do this during this time? PM Modi got the Kumbh of Prayagraj recognized as a UNESCO cultural heritage in 2019," CM Yogi said.

When asked about the deaths during Maha Kumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, there is a judicial commission which is working as per the instructions given by the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court. We had given one month's time, but the Supreme Court gave it some more time and added some new things to it. They are talking to all the parties and recording statements. Whatever conclusions are drawn, they will give a report based on which action will be taken.

Mamata's comment on Mrityunjay Kumbh: On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityunjay Kumbh" statement, CM Yogi Adityanath said, from 13 January to 26 February, 50,000 to 1 lakh devotees used to come to Prayagraj from West Bengal every day. The West Bengal government got scared seeing this crowd. Whether it is the West Bengal government, Congress, RJD or Samajwadi Party, whatever they have said about Maha Kumbh is an example of their politics of appeasement and an example of insulting India's faith. But, this was 'Mrityunjay Maha Kumbh'.

On the participation of Muslims in Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi Adityanath said that Kumbh is for all those who consider themselves Indians. I had said that whoever comes as an Indian is welcome. But, if someone comes with a negative mindset, then it is not acceptable.

On covering mosques during Holi: On putting tarpaulin on mosques in Sambhal, CM Yogi asked whether the shadow of their flag does not fall near any Hindu house or temple when processions are taken out during Muharram. Does this make a Hindu house impure? Do not Muslims wear colorful clothes? Then why avoid color? Why this double standard?

On the Mathura mosque dispute, CM Yogi Adityanath questioned why he should not raise the issue of Mathura? Is Mathura not the birthplace of Shri Krishna? We are following the court's order, otherwise a lot would have happened there. All the important places of Sanatan Hindu religion are symbols of our heritage, he reiterated.