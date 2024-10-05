Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Visits Military Exhibition In Raipur, Inspects Weaponry

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai with assembly speaker Raman Singh and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma visited the two-day military exhibition at the Science College Ground in Raipur on Saturday. The CM inquired about the weapons and inspected the Bhisma tank, recently inducted into the lethal arsenal of the Army. He climbed the tank and inquired about its features from the senior army officials.

The exhibition enthralled the visitors with marches and other spectacular skill displays. People, mostly youngsters, are making beelines for a glimpse of the exhibit. The administration has made special vehicular arrangements like free bus services to the venue.

The second day of the exhibition witnessed bike and horse riding stunts by the soldiers. The visitors were also informed in detail by the soldiers about other weapons and their functions during battle. Intrigued by the event, locals are demanding more such exhibitions in Chhattisgarh by the defence personnel to acquire knowledge about the weaponry. The ETV Bharat team visited the exhibition. The centre of attraction was the Trailer 10mm ground-to-air rocket launcher. It can also eliminate the enemy targets from surface to water. It can accurately target from five kilometres. If the enemy launched an aerial attack the rocket launcher is also capable of shooting a fighter plane down. It is completely infallible in hitting its target. Its induction into the arsenal has boosted the strength of the Army.

The exhibition also aims to instil enthusiasm among the youth to join the army and serve the nation with the utmost honour. They were being apprised of the detailed recruitment process along with the nitty-gritty of the Angiveer scheme.