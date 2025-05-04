CM Vishnu Deo Sai Praises Kashmiri Guide For Saving Lives Of Chhattisgarh's Tourists In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has praised tourist guide Nazakat Ahmed Shah of Jammu and Kashmir for saving the lives of 11 tourists of Chhattisgarh by risking his own life during the Pahalgam terror attack. He expressed his deep gratitude to Nazakat. In a conversation with PTI, CM Sai said that the Muslim community is being defamed because of some bad people.

CM Sai said that it cannot be said that all Muslims are bad because there are many good people too, but because of some people, the Muslim community is getting a bad name. He said that he would like to thank Nazakat for saving the lives of 11 people from Chhattisgarh, including three children, who had gone to Pahalgam at that time.

Relation with Chhattisgarh: CM Sai said that the tourists whose lives were saved by Nazakat include BJP Yuva Morcha youth wing leader Arvind S Agarwal, Kuldeep Sthaphak, Shivansh Jain and Happy Wadhawan. CM Sai also said that Nazakat comes to Chhattisgarh in winter to sell Kashmiri shawls and this was how he knew these people here.

When the terrorist attack took place on April 22, the 11 tourists of Chhattisgarh were on the last leg of their journey in Baisaran Valley. During this time, Nazakat Ahmed Shah picked up two children in his arms and fled from the spot, and others also went to a safe place with him, said CM Sai.

Modi government will take strict action: In response to a question, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take strict action against Pakistan. He strongly condemned the attack by terrorists in Pahalgam that led to the killing of innocent and unarmed people who had gone for a holiday with their families.

"This is Pakistan's audacity. Although it has already been given a befitting reply through surgical strikes, it has once again shown audacity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking strict action. I believe that another strict action is going to be taken in response to the terrorist attack. The nature of the action will be decided by the central leadership. Suspending the Indus Water Treaty and cancelling the visas of Pakistani citizens, all these are strict actions," said CM Sai.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the death of Raipur businessman Dinesh Mirania in the Pahalgam terror attack. Dinesh Mirania, a resident of Raipur, was among the 26 people who were killed by terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.