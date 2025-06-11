CM Vishnu Deo Admits 77% Of The Naxalites Were Operating In Chhattisgarh, The Rest 23% In Nneighbouring Region

Raipur: The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnudev Sai speaking to the media on Wednesday admitted that 77% of the Naxalites of India are located in Chhattisgarh.

The remaining 23% Naxalites are spread over other neighbouring states, he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai on Wednesday was holding a press conference at the Circuit House in Raipur regarding the completion of 11-year tenure of the Narendra Modi government in India.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said: "The deadline for the elimination of Naxalites is 31st March 2026 for the whole country. But the maximum number of Naxalites are in Chhattisgarh. There are about 77% Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and 23% Naxalites are in neighboring states.

Naxalites are there in states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sai also emphasized on the development of sports and tourism in Chhattisgarh. CM Sai said that first Naxalism will have to be eradicated and then tourism will be promoted in areas like Bastar and Surguja.

The CM Sai observed, "There is a lot of potential for tourism in Bastar and Surguja region of Chhattisgarh. Bastar can be called the paradise of Chhattisgarh. Naxalism has been a major hindrance to tourism, which will end by 31 March 2026.”

The country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken the initiative to end it, the CM said.

“Bastar will become a paradise after Naxalism ends,'' he added.

CM Sai, while counting the tourist places of Bastar, said that along with Chitrakote, Tirathgarh waterfall, Kutumsar cave, there is Dhudmaras village of Bastar, which has been selected by the International Tourism Organization. It is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh and it has become a homestay village. Foreign tourists stay with the villagers in their homes for two to four months and along with getting up and sitting with the villagers, they also see their activities and cook food. Tourism has been included in the new industry policy of the state, which will give tourism the status of industry.

On the other hand, regarding the 5-day working week in the offices of Chhattisgarh, he said that this will also be considered in the coming days. He thanked the media for the role it played and said it has given strength to the government.