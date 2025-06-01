CM Stalin Urges DMK Cadres To Respect Alliance Parties To Continue The Journey Of Victory

Madurai: DMK Leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who on Sunday addressed the party general body meeting here, said that in the history of Tamil Nadu politics, no other alliance has lasted for so many elections like the one led by the DMK.

"Since I took charge as the leader, we have been winning continuously. One of the reasons for this is our alliance. Our journey began at the Murasoli (DMK Mouth Piece) 75th Anniversary in 2017. There is no history in Tamil Nadu politics where an alliance has continued for so many elections like the DMK-led alliance. If our winning alliance continues to be strong, it is because we respect our alliance comrades," CM Stalin said.

The DMK chief further said that just like how friendly and affectionate he is with their alliance leaders, the party cadres too should similarly work with them. "Even if there are differences of opinion, we should talk and compromise and work. Only then we can continue our journey of victory," he said.

The DMK general committee meeting was held today in the Uthangudi area of ​​​​Melur Road, Madurai. About 7,000 leaders and activists, including party general committee members and special invitees, participated in the meeting.

CM Stalin, who delivered the special address at the meeting, said, "We have convened this general committee to take necessary decisions for the future of Tamil Nadu and to formulate strategies to confront and overcome the enmity threatening Tamil Nadu."

'Lies in the name of opinion polls'

"There are a few months left for the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election. Therefore more than usual, the opponents will shoot arrows of slander against the DMK regime. They will try to sow lies in the minds of the people in the name of opinion polls. They will also do this through social media. We must be prepared to defeat all these. If they want to set a narrative, we must be one step ahead of them. Our truth must reach the people before their lies," the DMK chief said.

'Palaniswami's dream did not come true'

"Palaniswami, who is the leader of the opposition, wanted our alliance to break up. They made up all sorts of stories for that. Whoever heads an alliance in a state, they should make the announcement. But here Amit Shah comes and announces this. We can understand their situation from this," CM Stalin said.

The DMK chief said that the AIADMK has completely gone under the control of the BJP, and this time, Palaniswami is trying to bring the entire Tamil Nadu to come under the control of the BJP. "I have already said it; I say it again firmly. No matter which Shah comes, Tamil Nadu will always be 'out of control' for Delhi. We must take this to the people," he said.

"If the BJP coalition government comes to power, we should tell the people what they will do to Tamil Nadu. They will create religious riots. They will incite caste riots. They will divide the people in every way. They will not let our children study. They will drown us in reactionary practices. There will be no industrial development. They will impose the Hindi language and destroy the uniqueness and culture of Tamil Nadu. Not only that, some new people are coming to deceive the youth by saying, 'We are the alternative'. We should give a response to them also", CM Stalin said.