CM Stalin Condemns Israel's Strikes On Iran, Calls For Restraint And Meaningful Diplomacy

Chennai: Amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised Israel's recent airstrikes on Iran, calling it a "reckless act of aggression" that could lead to a wider war.

Stalin also expressed concerns over the suffering of civilians in Palestine and urged the global community to push for peace, justice and meaningful diplomacy.

"Israel's strikes on Iran is a reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war. Coupled with the continued bombardment of Gaza and suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned," the chief minister said in a post on X Saturday evening.

The world must push for restraint, justice, and meaningful diplomacy, he urged.

On Friday, Israel launched blistering attacks in the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to attack key facilities and kill top generals and scientists - a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon.

The ongoing military and intelligence operation raised the potential for all-out war between the countries and propelled the region, already on edge, into even greater upheaval.

Iran quickly retaliated by sending a swarm of drones at Israel, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of "severe punishment".

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that "Tehran will burn" if Iran fired more missiles at Israel. "The Iranian dictator is turning the citizens of Iran into hostages and bringing about a reality in which they, especially the residents of Tehran, will pay a heavy price because of the criminal harm to Israeli civilians," AFP quoted Katz as saying in a statement. "If (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles toward the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn," he threatened.

Read More

Israel-Iran Conflict | Israel Defence Minister Warns 'Tehran Will Burn' If Iran Fires More Missiles