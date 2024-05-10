CM Siddaramaiah Rules Out Handing Over Prajwal Revanna Sexual Assault Case to CBI

Mysuru (Karnataka) : ''Special Investigation Team is investigating the pen drive obscene video case. We have faith in our police. The case will not be handed over to the CBI,'' Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified on the investigation into the sexual assault case registered against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Speaking to the media at the Mysuru airport on Friday, the CM said, "The SIT is probing the case of Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual assault pen drive case. We have faith in our police. They will investigate and report impartially. The case is being investigated by the police. We have not participated in the investigation of this case. There is trust in the police. The truth will come out," he said.

The chief minister further said that the news that there is an international connection in the case is not true and some people are saying this because they want the case to be handed over to the CBI.

Siddaramaiah said that the BJP and the JDS leaders used to make statements on CBI and now they are asking the government to give the Prajwal Revanna case to CBI.

"In the past, we had given the lottery case, and IAS officer DK Ravi suicide case to the CBI in our government. But who is punished?'' Siddaramaiah asked. ''This does not mean that we do not have faith in the CBI. If there is no case against HD Revanna, why did he apply for anticipatory bail. Where did politics come into this? Why was the bail application rejected if there was no crime?,'' CM Siddaramaiah asked.