ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Siddaramaiah Rules Out Handing Over Prajwal Revanna Sexual Assault Case to CBI

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 9:55 PM IST

CM Siddaramaiah says they have faith in SIT probe into Prajwal Revanna case.
CM Siddaramaiah says they have faith in SIT probe into Prajwal Revanna case.(ETV Bharat)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that their government has full faith in the state police. He further clarified that the investigation into the sexual assault case registered against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna will not be handed over to CBI.

Mysuru (Karnataka) : ''Special Investigation Team is investigating the pen drive obscene video case. We have faith in our police. The case will not be handed over to the CBI,'' Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified on the investigation into the sexual assault case registered against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Speaking to the media at the Mysuru airport on Friday, the CM said, "The SIT is probing the case of Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual assault pen drive case. We have faith in our police. They will investigate and report impartially. The case is being investigated by the police. We have not participated in the investigation of this case. There is trust in the police. The truth will come out," he said.

The chief minister further said that the news that there is an international connection in the case is not true and some people are saying this because they want the case to be handed over to the CBI.

Siddaramaiah said that the BJP and the JDS leaders used to make statements on CBI and now they are asking the government to give the Prajwal Revanna case to CBI.

"In the past, we had given the lottery case, and IAS officer DK Ravi suicide case to the CBI in our government. But who is punished?'' Siddaramaiah asked. ''This does not mean that we do not have faith in the CBI. If there is no case against HD Revanna, why did he apply for anticipatory bail. Where did politics come into this? Why was the bail application rejected if there was no crime?,'' CM Siddaramaiah asked.

Read More

1. Court Restrains Media From Citing Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy's Names In Prajwal Revanna Case Reports

2. CBI Likely To Issue Blue Corner Notice Against Prajwal Revanna In 'Sexual Abuse' Case

3. Prajwal Sexual Assault Case: SIT Conducts Site Inspection at HD Revanna's House with Victim Woman

TAGGED:

KARNATAKACM SIDDARAMAIAHPRAJWAL REVANNASEXUAL ASSAULT CASESIT PROBE INTO REVANNA CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.