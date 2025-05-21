CM Siddaramaiah Hands Over 4 Kumki Elephants To AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Bengaluru: Karnataka handed over four Kumki elephants to the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh today. At a ceremony held in front of the Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar handed over the tamed elephants to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan.

They had formally signed an agreement for transferring these four Kumki elephants from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict. Ours is the state with the highest elephant population in the country. We have 3695 elephants."

The Karnataka CM further said that preventing human-elephant conflict avoids loss of life and crop damage. It is with this important objective that six Kumki elephants from the state are being handed over to Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Ministers K.J. George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Byrati Suresh, Chief Secretary to the Government Shalini Rajneesh, and others were present. Four elephants were given today and two more will be given in the coming days.

These elephants were handed over to Andhra Pradesh as part of the exchange of best practices agreement signed between the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala during the International Conference on Human-Elephant Conflict held in Bengaluru last August.

On August 8 last year, Pawan Kalyan arrived in Bengaluru and met Minister Eshwar Khandre and requested him to provide elephants to help in capturing poachers in Andhra Pradesh and to provide training to the forest guards and forest personnel of their state in elephant capture operations.

On September 27, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two states in this regard when a delegation led by Eshwar Khandre visited Vijayawada.