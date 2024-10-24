Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Siddaramaiah Visits Spot, Announces Rs 5 crore Solatium

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Babusab Palya, Bengaluru where a building collapsed on Tuesday claiming eight lives and leaving six injured. He announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and also visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

State minister Bairati Suresh, MC Sudhakar, MLA Bairati Basavaraj and other BBMP officials accompanied the CM to the spot.

The CM slammed the owner of the building for carrying on with the construction despite a stop-work notice from authorities. He pointed out that the collapse occurred due to substandard construction practices and not heavy rains, assuring stringent action against the owner, contractors, and engineers. He ordered the issuance of notices to the officials who turned a blind eye to the illegal construction.

CM Siddaramaiah speaks to an injured at the hospital (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media, Siddramaiah acknowledged the poor state of infrastructure in Garden City, attributing the problems not only to the administration but also to previous governments. He blamed extreme weather like the recent 170mm rainfall in Yelahanka, a rare event, for worsening the current situation across the city and assured the citizens of every possible effort by his government to handle the crisis, including relocating over 1,000 families affected by the rains.



The CM said the government was borrowing ₹3,000 crore to bolster disaster management and improve civic infrastructure, highlighting the priority to address the challenge.



BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has been instructed to ensure accountability for those involved in illegal constructions, as concerns over building safety and regulatory enforcement in the city continue to mount.



In the backdrop of the collapse, Bengaluru continues to receive heavy rains with several parts of the city experiencing power outages and inundation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for October 24 and 25, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid waterlogged areas for safety.