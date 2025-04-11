CM Sai Lays Foundation Stone For India's First GaN-Based Semiconductor Plant In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday laid the foundation stone for India's first Gallium Nitride-based semiconductor plant by Polymatech Electronics Private Limited, in Nava Raipur. This company, said to be one of the leading semiconductor chip manufacturing firms, will set up a huge factory in Chhattisgarh at an investment of Rs 1143 crore.

Target to produce 10 billion chips by 2030

The semiconductor plant, which will be built in 1.5 lakh sq ft area, would produce 10 billion telecom chips (6G/7G) by the year 2030, and manufacture laptops and power electronics among others, boosting the country's 'Make in India' initiative. The establishment of this plant is expected to generate over 5000 jobs to the local people.

CM Sai said, "It indeed is a proud moment for all of us that the Bhoomi Pujan for the establishment of the first semiconductor plant has been done in Chhattisgarh. In the state's new industrial policy, special incentives have been given to the semiconductor industry, which will definitely help the company to invest here."

"All the countries which have witnessed development manifolds, have explored and worked hard in the field of technology. Now 6G and 7G technology is also coming and I am happy that chips for these will be made in our country itself, and our engineers will make them in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar," the chief minister stated.

On the developments that led to the planning of the venture, Sai said, "At an investors' meet in December last year, state officials met the management of Polymatech, during which the company expressed its desire to invest in Chhattisgarh. Acting on this, the Industry Department and NRDA (Naya Raipur Development Authority) provided 1.5 lakh sq ft of land in Sector-5 of Nava Raipur within 45 days."

Silicon Valley of Chhattisgarh

CM Sai further asserted that Nava Raipur will soon emerge as the Silicon Valley of Chhattisgarh and today's Bhoomi Pujan marks its beginning.

Appointment letters handed over to youths (ETV Bharat)

During the event, the Chief Minister also handed over appointment letters to the youths who would be working in this plant. "New employment opportunities will be created with the promotion of technological innovation," said state finance minister Om Prakash Choudhary.

Rs 10K crore additional investment

Speaking on the occasion, MD of Polymatech Company Ishwar Rao thanked chief minister Sai for the promptness and cooperation of the government. He also proposed an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the state for setting up of power module fabrication plant. "The initiative will help the state and country touch new heights in the field of transistors, power electronics and electric vehicles. The plant will also provide employment to more than 5000 youths in the state," he asserted.