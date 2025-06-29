ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Sai Inaugurates Chhattisgarh's Maiden Herbal Extraction Unit In Durg

Durg: Chhattishgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday inaugurated the maiden herbal extraction unit of the state at Jamgaon in Durg district. The unit has been opened under the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Association.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Sai said this project will prove beneficial for Chhattisgarh. "Today, the importance of Ayurveda is increasing rapidly, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a separate AYUSH Ministry. Ayurveda not only treats diseases but also can eradicate them from the root," Said added.

Said said, having 44 per cent area under forest cover, where various types of medicinal plants are found, Chhattisgarh has an advantage. Recognising the potential, this herbal extraction unit has been established, which will not only increase the production of Ayurvedic medicines but will also provide employment to about 2,000 people at the local level," Sai added.