CM Omar Abdullah To Kick Off Kashmir's Historic International Marathon With 2,000 Athletes On Sunday

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to officially launch Kashmir's inaugural international marathon on Sunday, an event that will feature approximately 2,000 athletes, including 59 international competitors, navigating the breathtaking landscapes of the valley. Participants can choose between the gruelling 42-kilometre full marathon or the more accessible 21-kilometre half marathon.

At a press conference in Srinagar, Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Director of Tourism, expressed his enthusiasm for the unprecedented turnout. "This is the first time we've seen over 2,000 registrations for a marathon in Kashmir," he announced.

People from 29 states and Union Territories across the country, along with 13 countries, registered their names showcasing the event's wide-ranging appeal. Among the local athletes, 30 to 35 competitors from Kashmir are also poised to make their mark," he added.

According to Yaqoob, the marathon aims to convey peace and resilience to the world. "This event is a testament to our readiness to host international competitions and showcase our unique culture," he said. He highlighted that the athletes would serve as brand ambassadors for Kashmir, promoting its rich heritage, renowned cuisine, exquisite paper mache crafts and luxurious Pashmina shawls.

The excitement is palpable among the athletes. A Danish competitor, visiting Kashmir for the first time, shared her enthusiasm for the region's natural beauty. "I love the atmosphere of Srinagar. The people and food are amazing. It would be a great experience to run here," she said.

Sunita, leading a team of 45 elite Indian athletes, echoed this sentiment, praising the region's warm hospitality. "We've been informed that the Tourism Department will take us on a tour to Gulmarg, which adds to the overall experience," she said. "Plus, this marathon boasts of the highest prize money among Indian marathons, making it an attractive opportunity for many."

The event promises to be a festive occasion, with the full marathon set to begin at 6 am and the half marathon following soon after at 6:15 am. Both races will commence from Polo View in Srinagar with Omar Abdullah flagging off the marathon.

