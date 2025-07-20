ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Nitish Kumar To Inaugurate Buddha Relic Stupa In Vaishali; Monks, Dignitaries From 15 Countries To Attend

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world would very soon be able to see and worship Lord Buddha’s relics casket at a new stupa constructed at Vaishali in Bihar, around 55 km north of the state capital. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would inaugurate the stupa in the last week of July in the presence of Buddhist monks, dignitaries and scholars from 15 countries, who would be present to witness the historic occasion.

It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 550 crore, and an accompanying museum has also been developed to display various artefacts and objects related to Buddhism.

"The main attraction of the new stupa would be the casket containing the Buddha’s relics. It will not only become a prime centre of devotion of the Buddhists, but will also immediately turn Vaishali into a hotspot on the global Buddhist tourism map,” a senior tourism department official told ETV Bharat.

“Monks and scholars from countries, including China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Tibet, Myanmar, Malaysia, Bhutan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mongolia, Laos, Bangladesh, Indonesia and our own country would be present at its inauguration,” the official added.

The new stupa has been named as the ‘Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Smriti Stupa’ and is spread across 72 acres, located near the sacred Abhishek Pushkarini lake and the Mud Stupa.

According to a senior official, the stupa has been constructed entirely of stone, using 42,373 sandstone blocks brought from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan. The blocks have been joined using the ‘tongue and groove’ technique. A magnificent statue of Lord Buddha, crafted by artisans from Odisha, will also be placed there.

Modern earthquake-resistant techniques have been incorporated in the structure, and lily ponds, sculptures and the landscaping would enhance its beauty. The complex also features a meditation centre, library, visitor’s centre, amphitheatre, cafeteria, and a 500 kWh (kilowatt/hour) solar power plant, parking, restrooms and other facilities.