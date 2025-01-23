ETV Bharat / bharat

Parakram Divas: Netaji's Glorious Legacy And Extraordinary Life Honoured At His Birthplace In Cuttack

Cuttack: The legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was honoured on his 128th birth anniversary here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated Parakram Divas which will continue till January 25 at the Barabati fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Recalling the contributions of Netaji, Majhi said the great freedom fighter was selected for the coveted Indian Civil Services but he did not join and decided to abandon a comfortable life for a struggle for India's independence against his father's wish.

"Netaji met Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai 1921 and the rest as they say the rest is history. Netaji was influenced by the likes of Swami Vivekananda and Aurobindo Ghosh," Majhi said, adding the independence struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi united people from all walks of life. He said Netaji differed in his opinions from Mahatma Gandhi and chose a different path for the Independence movement. Netaji believed that it was vital to put pressure on the British and believing in it, he formed the Azad Hind Fauj. He said Netaji's death remains a mystery despite his outstanding contribution to India's struggle for independence. "Let us take a pledge to build a ‘Developed India, Developed Odisha’ inspired by Netaji’s ideals,” he exhorted the crowd. The Chief Minister said the British had acknowledged that had it not been for Netaji and his Azad Hind Fauj, they would have ruled over India for a few more years. He said it is unfortunate that there is little mention of Netaji in the books on India's freedom struggle by four eminent authors.

The Parakram Diwas celebrations at Barabati fort began with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and featured a book, photo and archival exhibition focused on Netaji’s life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey. The Prime Minister on his X handle said, "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India’s freedom movement is unparalleled. He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned".