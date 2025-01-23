Parakram Divas: Netaji's Glorious Legacy And Extraordinary Life Honoured At His Birthplace In Cuttack

Cuttack: The legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was honoured on his 128th birth anniversary here on Thursday.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated Parakram Divas which will continue till January 25 at the Barabati fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Recalling the contributions of Netaji, Majhi said the great freedom fighter was selected for the coveted Indian Civil Services but he did not join and decided to abandon a comfortable life for a struggle for India's independence against his father's wish.
"Netaji met Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai 1921 and the rest as they say the rest is history. Netaji was influenced by the likes of Swami Vivekananda and Aurobindo Ghosh," Majhi said, adding the independence struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi united people from all walks of life. He said Netaji differed in his opinions from Mahatma Gandhi and chose a different path for the Independence movement. Netaji believed that it was vital to put pressure on the British and believing in it, he formed the Azad Hind Fauj. He said Netaji's death remains a mystery despite his outstanding contribution to India's struggle for independence. "Let us take a pledge to build a ‘Developed India, Developed Odisha’ inspired by Netaji’s ideals,” he exhorted the crowd. The Chief Minister said the British had acknowledged that had it not been for Netaji and his Azad Hind Fauj, they would have ruled over India for a few more years. He said it is unfortunate that there is little mention of Netaji in the books on India's freedom struggle by four eminent authors.
The Parakram Diwas celebrations at Barabati fort began with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and featured a book, photo and archival exhibition focused on Netaji’s life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey. The Prime Minister on his X handle said, "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India’s freedom movement is unparalleled. He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned".
Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India’s freedom movement is unparalleled. He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned. pic.twitter.com/HrXmyrgHvH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2025
Following the government’s decision to commemorate Netaji’s birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the first Parakram Diwas was held that year at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi; and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees. In 2024, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials.
Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Orissa High Court to declare Netaji as a 'Son of the Nation' and Azad Hind Foundation Day as a 'National Day'. The court, hearing the case filed by P Nakapani Mohanty, a social worker from Cuttack, has ordered both the Central and state governments to file their responses.
The court has ordered the submission of responses through affidavits. The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Mrugakan Shekhar Sahu passed the while fixing February 12 for the next hearing of the case.
Also Read
Parakram Diwas 2025: Honouring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary
On Netaji Birth Anniversary, Spotlight Back On This Jharkhand Station From Where He Made 'Great Escape'
Netaji Kin Writes Letter To PM To Bring His 'Remains' To India Before Jan 23 Next Year