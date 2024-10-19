ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Rape-Murder Row: CM Mamata Urges Junior Doctors To Withdraw Fast Unto Death

Amid the long-drawn furore over RG Kar's rape and murder, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the medics to withdraw their fast unto death.

By PTI

File Photo of WB CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

Kolkata: Urging the junior doctors to withdraw their fast unto death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would meet them on Monday to further discuss their demands.

Banerjee was speaking to them over the phone on Saturday afternoon when Chief Secretary Manoj Pant visited the site in Dharmatala where the junior doctors were sitting on fast unto death over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services," she said, urging the doctors to withdraw their stir. "Most of your demands have been fulfilled, give me three-four months more to meet the rest of the demands," she added. Banerjee told the doctors she did not differ with their demands, requesting them to sit for talks with her government.

"Please withdraw the agitation. Some of the demands need policy decisions. We will cooperate to the fullest extent possible but it is not acceptable that you will dictate to the government what should be done," she said. Pant was accompanied by Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty.

