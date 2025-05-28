'Your Chair Won't Last Till April-May': How CM Himanta's Prediction About Bhupen Borah Came True

Guwahati: In a dramatic political twist that now seems less surprising in hindsight, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's prediction about a change in Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leadership has come true.

Months before Gaurav Gogoi was appointed the new state Congress president, the Chief Minister had told outgoing president Bhupen Borah, during a flight conversation, that his tenure wouldn't last beyond April or May.

"Bhupen, by April-May, your own chair will no longer be yours," CM Sarma had told Borah while sharing the same flight from Delhi to Guwahati a couple of months back. To which Borah had then responded, saying, "The source of your information is wrong." In a mild warning tone, the CM replied, "Don't underestimate me."

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the outgoing APCC president, Bhupen Borah, admitted that such an exchange did occur. He recalled the Chief Minister confronting him during the flight: "What power do you have that you say you'll remove me from office? You're trying so hard to push me out?"

Borah responded, "We will channel the public's anger into votes and defeat you." The CM had replied with a chilling prediction, "In April-May, even your own chair will be gone. How will you remove me?" At the time, Borah had dismissed Sarma's claim, arguing, "You don't have access to the inner workings of the Congress party. The source of your information is weak."

Does Himanta have political foresight?

However, following the major decision that saw Bhupen Borah's ouster as Assam Pradesh Congress Chief and Gaurav Gogoi’s rise in state politics just a year ahead of the state going to the polls, the verbal exchange now has left people asking - Does Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma really have inside information, not just about Assam Congress, but also about Congress' national-level strategies? Are there agents within the All India Congress Committee (AICC) working in his interest, similar to how he claims to understand the dynamics in Assam Congress?

Himanta’s revelation that unfolded the episode

Notably, on Monday, following Gaurav Gogoi’s appointment as APCC President, the CM doubled down on his earlier remarks, recounting the flight incident in front of the press. "Dilip Saikia (MP and Assam BJP president), Bhupen, and I were on the same flight. I told Bhupen then- by April, you’ll be removed. Even Dilip called me just a while ago asking, 'Dada, how did you know?'

While speculation swirls, Sarma insists it wasn't inside information but intuition. "Congress uses people from ordinary families like us when the party is falling apart. But when elections come and it’s time to give out tickets, they go back to their blue-blooded elite," Sarma said.