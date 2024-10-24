Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: CM Hemant Soren Files Nomination From Barhait

Sahibganj: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren filed his nomination from Barhet assembly constituency on Thursday. He spent an hour with additional collector Gautam Kumar Bhagat.
Soren addressed the media at the main gate of the assembly and said the documentary process was completed for the nomination.
He said that the INDIA Alliance was going to form the government in Jharkhand this time. "We have got the trust of the people. JMM is going again with its flag in Sahibganj, Rajmahal, Borio and Barhet assembly constituencies. The Chief Ministers of other states are coming to campaign for BJP. After the election, everyone will look at their work, there will be no sight here," he said.
It may be recalled that the CM's helicopter could not take off from Dumka due to inclement weather, and he had to take the roads to reach Sahibganj. After filing the nomination, he was supposed to address three public meetings, but as it was getting late, he could only address the meeting in Barhet.
Soren will spend the night at his residence in Patana Block and is expected to address the public in Charwah Maidan and Borio block of Rajmahal.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections TO be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with results expected on November 23.
Among the notable candidates, Basant Sore, the Chief Minister's brother, will contest from Dumka, where he previously won against BJP's Lois Marandi by over 6,842 votes. Assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto will contest from Nala, where he won with a margin of 3,520 votes in the last elections. Minister Mithlesh Thakur will represent Garhwa, while other candidates include Sonu Sudivya from Giridih and Baby Devi from Dumri.
