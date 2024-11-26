Hemant Soren To Meet Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi On Tuesday

New Delhi: After winning the Jharkhand assembly elections with a huge margin, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and acting CM Hemant Soren will meet Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal today.

Hemant Soren, who was on a visit to Delhi after winning the elections, will visit Arvind Kejriwal's house. This meeting of the two leaders will take place at 7 pm today. He will invite Kejriwal to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister in Ranchi.

Earlier, when Hemant Soren, who was released on bail from jail in the money laundering case, became the Chief Minister again, he met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi on July 13. Kejriwal was in jail at that time. He was not granted bail. When Hemant Soren reached Kejriwal's government residence in Civil Lines with his wife Kalpana, Sunita Kejriwal greeted him warmly. Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was also with Sunita Kejriwal. Hemant Soren and Sunita Kejriwal discussed many issues at the CM residence at that time.

Relations between Hemant Soren and Kejriwal: Before and after the formation of the INDIA Alliance, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal continued to have good relations. When Hemant Soren was in jail and Arvind Kejriwal was out, he used to talk to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana over the phone to inquire about her well-being.

Last July, when Arvind Kejriwal was in jail, Hemant Soren had reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to inquire about Kejriwal's family, and he had said that at this time, he and his party JMM are with Kejriwal and his family. The whole country is watching the conspiracy of the central government and BJP, Soren said.

Hemant Soren was arrested on 31 January: JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested on 31 January in a money laundering case related to a land scam. After Hemant Soren went to jail, Champai Soren took over as the Chief Minister. When Hemant Soren came out of jail on bail, he took oath as the Chief Minister again.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign also, when Sunita Kejriwal went to Ranchi to attend the rally organised by INDIA Alliance, she had met Hemant Soren's wife at that time.