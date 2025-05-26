CM Gupta To Present 100-Day Report Card Of Delhi Govt; Public Grievances To Be Addressed Timely

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Delhi government will present a report card on its 100 days in office on May 31, stressing that people must be informed about the work done.

The BJP formed the government in Delhi after 25 years, with Gupta taking oath as the chief minister on February 20 along with her Cabinet colleagues in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan.

The chief minister said the Delhi government has been working continuously during this tenure of 100 days. "You have all seen that the Delhi government is working 24X7. On May 30, our government will complete 100 days. We will present our report card to the people of Delhi the next day, on May 31, detailing every single work done by us," she said

Gupta said it is people who ensured that the BJP forms the government in Delhi. "We must inform the people of Delhi about the works done in our 100-day tenure and whatever schemes we have brought here. We will present all details before the people of Delhi on May 31," she added.

As part of this initiative, complaint boxes were fixed at the district headquarters so that the public can drop their views, suggestions and grievances in them. "These boxes will be opened once a month in the presence of a district officer, and the suggestions and complaints will be forwarded to the concerned departments for action and disposal within the stipulated time frame," Gupta said.

A complaint box fixed at a government office. (ETV Bharat)

Gupta also directed that departments with persistent pending complaints will be held accountable, and strict action will be taken where necessary. The primary concerns raised by citizens include water supply, sanitation, encroachment, road maintenance and law and order, etc., and over a thousand grievances have been registered during Jan Sunwai (public grievance hearing) camps held across all districts. Of these, many were resolved on the spot, while the rest have been forwarded to the relevant departments for necessary action.

Gupta regularly addresses public grievances through these camps. As part of this initiative, Jan Sunwai camps are being organised every Saturday across all revenue districts in collaboration with public representatives like cabinet ministers, MLAs, and municipal councillors. These camps also have the presence of DM, SDM and other officials of the government, municipal corporation, Delhi Police, power companies and over 18 other departments.

Officials will be taken to task if waterlogging occurs in areas they are responsible for, said Gupta, a day after many parts of the city complained of flooded streets following overnight showers. She, however, asserted that the waterlogging situation remained under control this time despite heavy rain.

Inaugurating sewer, gas, and water pipelines in her assembly segment, Shalimar Bagh, she announced that no slums will be demolished unless their residents are provided permanent houses. Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of spreading lies about slum demolition through WhatsApp, she said, "We have allocated Rs 700 crore for drains, streets, toilets, bathrooms, and parks in the slums through DUSIB. I promise the slum dwellers of pucca houses, and till then you will live safely and stay put with all facilities."

Officials have been made responsible for each waterlogging point, and action was taken against officers after the Minto Bridge underpass got submerged following the overnight rain on Sunday. "I want the officers deputed to monitor waterlogging points to do their work properly, or they may be the next to face action. Delhi has been witnessing waterlogging for years. There has been record rainfall thrice, accompanied by thunderstorms. Despite that, the situation in the city remained under control," she pointed out.

On the rising Covid-19 cases, Gupta said, "The government is fully aware of the cases, and there are complete arrangements in our hospital. An advisory has also been issued, and the situation is under control. There is nothing to panic yet."