ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Bhupendra Patel Approves AI Action Plan To Make Gujarat Country's Leader In AI-Enabled Governance

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the action plan for the implementation of Artificial Intelligence 2025-2030 to facilitate smart decision-making, citizen-focused schemes, efficient service delivery, and effective welfare programmes through the application of Artificial Intelligence.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to position India as a global leader in digital empowerment and technology sectoral progress through extensive AI adoption, Gujarat has launched this action plan.

This action plan of Gujarat has been announced in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to leverage widespread use of AI for digital empowerment and prepare India to lead the world in the technological sector.

At the annual Chintan Shibir in Somnath in November 2024, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel declared that Gujarat will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its administrative framework and government departments to lead in technology-driven governance and socio-economic progress, in line with the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047.

To realise this vision and embed AI in governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, fintech, and other critical sectors across the state, a 10-member expert AI Taskforce Committee has been established. The CM has approved the action plan for the implementation of AI 2025-2030, based on the Task Force’s recommendations.

Prepared under the guidance of the CM, this action plan will serve as a time-bound blueprint to equip the state government with advanced AI capabilities. Furthermore, it will foster a robust, innovative AI ecosystem that ensures seamless service delivery, improved citizen welfare, and enhanced quality of life with prosperity.

To ensure the structured and timely implementation of the action plan, the state will establish a dedicated AI and Deep Tech Mission. This mission will function as a specialised institutional mechanism, leading the design, implementation, and innovation of AI strategies and emerging technologies within the state government.

Additionally, it will strengthen a robust ecosystem by fostering collaboration among startups, academic research, and industries. The mission will focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce in AI and related technologies.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Science and Technology Department, has developed the roadmap for this action plan, focusing primarily on six pillars

Data: A secure, interoperable, and regulatory-compliant data ecosystem will be established for AI development, ensuring alignment with regulatory standards through a comprehensive AI data governance framework.