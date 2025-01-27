Haryana BJP Govt 'Deliberately' Releasing Polluted Water into Yamuna: Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has made a serious allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that a conspiracy is being hatched to disrupt Delhi's drinking water supply by releasing ammonia-rich poisonous water from Haryana into the Yamuna river. She has termed it as BJP's cheap politics due to fear of defeat in the upcoming assembly elections. In this matter, Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have written a letter to the Election Commission demanding immediate intervention.

CM Atishi, addressing a press conference, said that the BJP government of Haryana is deliberately releasing polluted water into the Yamuna, which has had a direct impact on Delhi's Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Due to the stoppage of water treatment, lakhs of people of Delhi may have to face water shortage, she said, adding that this is a conspiracy to defame the Aam Aadmi Party in the elections.

Complaint to Election Commission: Against this backdrop, CM Atishi and CM Bhagwant Mann have written a letter to the Election Commission alleging that the BJP is depriving Delhiites of water with a motive to influence the Delhi elections. They have demanded the Election Commission to immediately intervene in this matter and give them time to address the issue today itself.

Reacting on this issue, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, ''There is no bigger sin than making people thirsty. For its dirty politics, BJP wants to make the people of Delhi thirsty. BJP people from Haryana are mixing poison in water and sending it to Delhi. If the people of Delhi drink this water, many people will die. Can there be any more disgusting work than this?"

Kejriwal further said that the poison that is being mixed in water and sent cannot even be cleaned in the water treatment plant. "For the safety of the people of Delhi, water supply has to be stopped in many areas. Our effort is that people should face minimum trouble. BJP people want to commit mass murder of the people of Delhi. We will not let this happen at all.'' - Arvind Kejriwal.

Ammonia level in Yamuna increases: Chief Minister Atishi said that the ammonia level in Yamuna has increased dangerously. It was 3.3 ppm on January 14, which has reached 7.2 ppm by January 27, she said, adding that this poisonous water is a threat to the health of Delhiites. BJP deliberately wants to take electoral advantage by stopping Delhi's water, she said.

CM Atishi said that the water crisis may affect many areas including Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Model Town, Kalkaji, NDMC area and Rashtrapati Bhavan. She said that this step of BJP is an attempt to deprive the people of Delhi of their rightful water.

Sharp attack on BJP: CM Atishi launched a sharp attack on BJP and said that BJP is so scared of losing the election and, hence, it is now plotting to make Delhiites yearn for water. The chief minister said that we will take every possible step to fulfill the rights of Delhiites. "Whether we have to go to the Election Commission, knock the doors of the court or protest on the streets, we will not step back," she said.