Delhi Slums Don't Need NOC For Electricity Connection: Chief Minister Atishi

New Delhi: Before the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government made a big announcement for slum dwellers by promising them electricity connections. The electricity department has bullied them for the past year, demanding a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Now, Chief Minister Atishi has brought much respite to them by making NOC a non-essential. However, on October 1, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena approved electricity connections in 101 legalized colonies.

Atishi said there are 1,731 slum colonies in Delhi, bereft of any development. After coming to power, the AAP government built roads and laid water and sewer lines. However, people in the slum colonies have been worried about getting an electricity connection for the past year because an order from DDA, which functions under the BJP-led central government, made NOC mandatory for getting an electricity connection.

"Bribes were being taken in the name of electricity connection. People met me and put forward their problems. Now they will get an electricity connection even without an NOC. BJP's DDA will not be able to harass them anymore. For this, Discom has been asked to install meters without NOC," the CM said.