ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Slums Don't Need NOC For Electricity Connection: Chief Minister Atishi

For one year, the people living in slum colonies were repeatedly asked by the electricity department for an NOC from DDA to get new connections.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Delhi CM Atishi at a press conference
Delhi CM Atishi at a press conference (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Before the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government made a big announcement for slum dwellers by promising them electricity connections. The electricity department has bullied them for the past year, demanding a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Now, Chief Minister Atishi has brought much respite to them by making NOC a non-essential. However, on October 1, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena approved electricity connections in 101 legalized colonies.

Atishi said there are 1,731 slum colonies in Delhi, bereft of any development. After coming to power, the AAP government built roads and laid water and sewer lines. However, people in the slum colonies have been worried about getting an electricity connection for the past year because an order from DDA, which functions under the BJP-led central government, made NOC mandatory for getting an electricity connection.

"Bribes were being taken in the name of electricity connection. People met me and put forward their problems. Now they will get an electricity connection even without an NOC. BJP's DDA will not be able to harass them anymore. For this, Discom has been asked to install meters without NOC," the CM said.

Also Read:

  1. IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat; Turns Out Hoax
  2. Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Returns To National Capital

New Delhi: Before the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government made a big announcement for slum dwellers by promising them electricity connections. The electricity department has bullied them for the past year, demanding a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Now, Chief Minister Atishi has brought much respite to them by making NOC a non-essential. However, on October 1, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena approved electricity connections in 101 legalized colonies.

Atishi said there are 1,731 slum colonies in Delhi, bereft of any development. After coming to power, the AAP government built roads and laid water and sewer lines. However, people in the slum colonies have been worried about getting an electricity connection for the past year because an order from DDA, which functions under the BJP-led central government, made NOC mandatory for getting an electricity connection.

"Bribes were being taken in the name of electricity connection. People met me and put forward their problems. Now they will get an electricity connection even without an NOC. BJP's DDA will not be able to harass them anymore. For this, Discom has been asked to install meters without NOC," the CM said.

Also Read:

  1. IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat; Turns Out Hoax
  2. Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Returns To National Capital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DDADELHI CM ATISHIDELHI LG V K SAXENAAAP GOVTDELHI SLUM PEOPLE TO GET ELECTRICTY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.