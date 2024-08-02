ETV Bharat / bharat

Cloudburst: Eight School Students Missing in Flash Floods in Shimla

Rampur (Himachal Pradesh): At least eight students of a government school went missing following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Samej of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Wednesday night.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rampur, Nishant Tomar said that around 36 people were missing since the incident of cloudburst in Samej.

Among them, eight students are also present. The administration is running a rescue and search operation at the spot, but no trace of anyone has been found till now, Tomar added.

Officials said six of the eight students were locals while two others were migrants. Acting Principal of Government Senior Secondary School Samej, Kamla Nand Thakur said that eight students went missing in the flood in Samej on Wednesday night.

"The rescue team has not found any clue about them yet. All the missing students were good in sports as well as studies," added Thakur.