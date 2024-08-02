Cloudburst: Eight School Students Missing in Flash Floods in Shimla

Rampur (Himachal Pradesh): At least eight students of a government school went missing following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Samej of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Wednesday night.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rampur, Nishant Tomar said that around 36 people were missing since the incident of cloudburst in Samej.
Among them, eight students are also present. The administration is running a rescue and search operation at the spot, but no trace of anyone has been found till now, Tomar added.
Officials said six of the eight students were locals while two others were migrants. Acting Principal of Government Senior Secondary School Samej, Kamla Nand Thakur said that eight students went missing in the flood in Samej on Wednesday night.
"The rescue team has not found any clue about them yet. All the missing students were good in sports as well as studies," added Thakur.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with Education Minister Rohit Thakur visited Samej on the border of Shimla and Kullu district to take stock of the situation and spoke to the victims.
Talking to reporters, Sukhu said 17-18 women and 8-9 children are among those missing. "The rescue of people is our first priority," added Sukhu.
The Chief Minister announced an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 for the victims and added that they would be given Rs 5,000 a month for rent for the next three months along with gas, food and other essential items. Notably, the cloudburst incidents have been reported at five places in the state on Wednesday night.
