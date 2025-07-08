ETV Bharat / bharat

Cloudburst In Uttarakhand's Chamoli; No Casualties

Chamoli: A cloudburst has been reported by the locals near Mukh village, close to Nandprayag Ghat in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, though the administration is calling it heavy rain.

No loss of life has been reported so far, and an SDRF team has been dispatched to the location to take stock of the situation. District magistrate Sandeep Tiwari surveyed the spot with a team from the administration and ordered immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected.

Villagers claim that two cow sheds were washed away in heavy rain and have demanded compensation.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert across the state for the next four days. Heavy rainfall is expected in districts including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag.