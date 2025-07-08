Cloudburst In Uttarakhand's Chamoli; No Casualties

Chamoli: A cloudburst has been reported by the locals near Mukh village, close to Nandprayag Ghat in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, though the administration is calling it heavy rain.
No loss of life has been reported so far, and an SDRF team has been dispatched to the location to take stock of the situation. District magistrate Sandeep Tiwari surveyed the spot with a team from the administration and ordered immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected.
Villagers claim that two cow sheds were washed away in heavy rain and have demanded compensation.
On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert across the state for the next four days. Heavy rainfall is expected in districts including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag.
The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has also issued a high alert of landslides in four districts: Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli. The alert warned of potential landslides on July 7 and 8 in several subdivisions, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Ukhimath, Ghansali, Narendra Nagar, Dhanaulti, Dunda, and Chinyalisaur.
A bridge at Ojri on the national highway leading to Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district was washed away due to heavy rainfall in the region on Monday, officials said.
Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and adjacent areas increased the water flow in the Alaknanda River. However, despite the increased water flow, the river is still flowing below the danger mark.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district on Sunday. The recent heavy rains had caused sections of the national highway to be washed away, disrupting connectivity to the pilgrimage site.
