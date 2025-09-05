Closely Engaged With Canberra: MEA On Anti-Immigrant Protests Targeting Indians In Australia

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: India on Friday said it is closely engaged with Australia in the face of anti-immigrant campaigns that largely targeted Indians residing in that country.

Protests against immigrants were held across major cities in Australia on Sunday. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian missions in Australia have remained closely engaged with Canberra as well as with the Indian diaspora over the protests.

"The government is committed to the welfare and well-being of all Indians abroad, and remains closely engaged with the government of Australia and our diaspora there," he said. The Indian diaspora in Australia comprises over a million people.