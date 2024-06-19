Sunita Kidney Case: Clinic Owner Sentenced to 7 Years Jail; Victim Battling for Life Last 2 Years

Muzaffarpur : The court has finally delivered justice in the case of removal of both kidneys of Sunita Devi (34 years old) in the name of uterus operation in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The Special Court (SC/ST Act) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Mall has sentenced accused clinic owner Pawan Kumar to 7 years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 18,000.

Special Public Prosecutor (SC/ST Act) Jayamangal Prasad said that the main accused in the kidney case, Dr. RK Singh, is absconding and the process of attachment against him has been completed as the special court has separated his case.

Sunita's kidneys were removed during treatment which started on 11 July 2022 at Shubhkant Clinic in Bariyarpur. She consulted the clinic due to stomach pain. Stating that there was a problem in the uterus, the clinic owner advised her to undergo a removal surgery.

"In his case, Pawan has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment. If Pawan does not pay the fine, he will have to undergo 4 months more imprisonment. This step of the court is commendable. Pawan has been sentenced under three sections 420, 326 and 384," said Jayamangal Prasad.

On 3 September 2022, Sunita's uterus was operated upon. After the operation, on 5 September 2022, when Sunita's health deteriorated, she was brought to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. On 7 September 2022, after examination, it was found that both her kidneys had been removed. Due to this, she had to undergo dialysis, which is going on till date.

Taking action in the case, the police registered a case against 5 people. During police investigation, it was found that Pawan Kumar did not have a medical degree. He did not have an MBBS degree. Pawan used to do the business of selling fruits, but in order to earn more money, he came in contact with a quack doctor RK Singh. He told Pawan to open a clinic, hire a doctor, there is a lot of money. Then Pawan and RK Singh opened a clinic. Both of them started illegally seeing patients and doing operations.

Sunita of Baji Raut village under Sakra police station of Bariyarpur has been on dialysis for the last two years. Both her kidneys were removed and purportedly sold. This entire case is of the year 2022. Last year, Sunita was also abandoned by her husband.