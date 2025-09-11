ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Finance 'Make-Or-Break Issue', India Needs USD 10 Trillion by 2070: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said climate finance is the "make-or-break issue for climate action" and stressed that developed countries have a "moral responsibility to support the global south" in its transition to a low-carbon economy.

Addressing an event organised by industry chamber FICCI, Yadav said India will require more than USD 10 trillion by 2070 to meet its net-zero target and called for global financial systems to unlock private capital while ensuring transparency, accountability and affordability.

"Public money cannot and would not be sufficient to address the scale of the problem at hand. Fiscal space is tight. The role of public budgets and concessional finance is to de-risk, crowd in and set rules that unlock private capital," he said.

He said climate finance is development finance. "Clean power, efficient cities, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure are not add-ons; they are the foundation of energy security, food security and industrial competitiveness," the minister said.

Highlighting India's achievements, Yadav said sovereign green bonds have attracted strong investor confidence, regulators such as the RBI and SEBI are ensuring accountability and credibility in green instruments and blended finance mechanisms are being used to support renewable energy, electric mobility, waste-to-wealth and nature-based solutions.

India has chosen a path of "ambition, innovation and transformation" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said and pointed to the country's "largest renewable energy expansion programme, one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems and a young, skilled population eager to innovate".

Yadav strongly supported the use of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement as a tool for green growth, saying it enables international cooperation and can unlock financial support for developing countries.