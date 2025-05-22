Climate Experts Decode Delhi's Freak Thunderstorm, Flag City Infra

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: An erratic weather left the people of Delhi-NCR reeling late Wednesday evening when a sizzling summer day suddenly ended up in rain, hail, and wind gusts touching nearly 80 kmph. The thunderstorm resulted in at least five deaths, disrupted several flights and metro services and raised troubling questions about the resilience of the region in the face of extreme weather.

After the heat index rose to a critical 50.2°C by noon, few could have predicted what was to come by evening. Heavy rains lashed the region, sending the civic infrastructure buckling under water, and bringing down the mercury by a whopping 14°C in just an hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather seesaw was the result of a cyclonic formation over Haryana, boosted by the incursion of humidity from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. This event is not only emblematic of the volatility of pre-monsoon, but it raises more pertinent questions about whether Delhi is ready to cope with climate vagaries, given the intensity of extreme weather events.

Pre-Monsoon or Early Monsoon?

Professor SN Mishra, a climate change scientist and visiting professor at TERI School of Advanced Studies, set the meteorological context of this freak weather event in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat. "These are typical pre-monsoon thunderstorms, common in May and early June over Northwest India. The monsoon traditionally enters Delhi around the third week of June. An early onset over Kerala and the southern or northeastern states doesn't imply an early arrival in Northwest India, as the monsoon's northward progress depends on several regional factors," he said.

Dr Mishra explained that the sudden storm was "triggered by a Western Disturbance (WD) interacting with local heat and moisture conditions. The WD induced a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, enhancing moisture incursion and instability, leading to intense convection and thunderstorm development over Delhi-NCR."

Extreme Weather is Now A Routine

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the May 21 storm was the weather flip itself — a 50°C heat index at noon replaced by a chilling 23°C by evening. Is this an anomaly or the new normal?

"Sharp temperature drops associated with thunderstorms and hail are characteristic of pre-monsoon activity in North India. However, the frequency and intensity of such weather extremes are increasing globally due to climate change, with rising surface temperatures enhancing the energy available for such violent weather events," explained Dr Mishra.

This is in line with global meteorological trends showing more frequent abrupt transitions, amplified by anthropogenic climate change, he added.

A Night of Destruction

As the clock neared 8 pm on Wednesday, Delhi skies turned ominously dark. Within minutes, wind gusts reaching up to 79 kmph slammed into the capital, uprooting trees, knocking down electric poles and collapsing roadside hoardings. Among the dead was a differently abled man struck by a collapsing pole near Lodhi Road. In Gokalpuri, 22-year-old Azhar was killed after a tree fell on him. In Ghaziabad, a biker lost his life near Hapur Chungi, crushed under a fallen tree. Two other fatalities were reported from Noida and adjoining areas, though their identities remained unconfirmed at the time of writing.

The storm wreaked havoc on mobility and daily life. Over 10 flights were diverted to Mumbai and Jaipur, with more than 50 flights delayed. Delhi Metro services were disrupted across the Red, Yellow and Pink lines due to debris falling on tracks. Noida Metro's Aqua Line also suffered a temporary suspension. Traffic snarls were reported from Mathura Road, the Kodia Pul–Chatta Rail stretch and parts of East Delhi. Giant hoardings collapsed near Noida's Sector 142 and Golf Course metro stations, triggering chaos on the Noida Expressway.

What Lies Ahead?

According to Dr. Mishra, Delhi and North India should brace for more such extreme weather events. "Pre-monsoon thunderstorms, dust storms and heatwaves typically peak during May and early June in this region. Until the monsoon sets in, similar episodes may recur, especially when WDs pass through and interact with the prevailing heat and moisture conditions," Dr Mishra said. While the storm caught people unawares, IMD had issued a five-day multi-hazard alert in advance. The storm"s intensity, however, seemed to have caught many off-guard.

"IMDs multi-hazard alerts are generally credible and based on updated observations and numerical models. Residents should stay informed through official bulletins, as the pre-monsoon season remains active, with possibilities of further dust storms, thunderstorms and hailstorms," Dr Mishra added.

Poor Air Quality Persists

Even with heavy rains, Delhi’s air quality remained in the "poor" category as the AQI touched 213, up from 204 a day earlier. The dominant pollutants were PM10 and ground-level ozone, both of which tend to surge after thunderstorms due to ground-level dust dispersion and photochemical reactions.

"Isolated or patchy pre-monsoon thunderstorms do not provide widespread, sustained rainfall necessary to significantly cleanse the atmosphere. The AQI improves markedly only after widespread and continuous rainfall during the monsoon season," Dr Mishra said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes measures like anti-smog guns, mechanical sweeping and solid waste removal.

Infrastructure Under Stress

The thunderstorm exposed Delhi's fragile urban infrastructure. The Delhi Fire Department reported 25 emergency calls related to tree falls. NDMC and MCD also responded to similar complaints from Lutyens' Delhi to Pitampura and Krishna Nagar. A juice shop's awning collapsed in Kashmere Gate, injuring a 55-year-old man. A police outpost was blown away in Shakurpur, though no injuries were reported. In many areas, trees collapsed onto power lines, leading to widespread outages. Tata Power DDL said electricity supply was proactively snapped in some zones to avert accidents. The demand had earlier peaked at 7,748 MW at 3:29 pm — the highest of the season so far.

Dr Mishra emphasised the need for proactive city planning, "Administrations should issue timely alerts and warnings, secure temporary structures, trim weak trees and branches, and prepare for potential power disruptions and localised flooding. Public advisories should emphasise caution during storms, avoiding shelter under trees or unstable structures, and minimising outdoor activity."

Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain, an environmental scientist, told ETV Bharat, "When the land heats up and western disturbances occur, the combination of moisture and heat can lead to intense thunderstorms. These thunderstorms are typically localised. Yesterday (Wednesday) in Delhi, the temperature had crossed 40°C, and due to the extreme heat, we saw a thunderstorm and rainfall, which are essentially pre-monsoon showers."

A 2023 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that the frequency of such short-duration disturbances, like thunderstorms, will increase in South Asia, leading to heavier rainfall. When intense rainfall occurs over a short period, it increases the risk of flooding. "To manage such flooding situations, we must be prepared in advance, clean drains, ensure proper water outlets and understand that over the past 300 years, nearly 85 per cent of natural water bodies like ponds and lakes have been lost to unplanned construction. The administration must acknowledge that such extreme weather events are not going to decrease; they are forecast to increase. So, we must conduct proper surveys, identify structurally weak buildings, either remove or strengthen them, issue early alerts and create shelter homes and systems for vulnerable people. The IMD’s long-term forecasts for large regions are quite accurate, and people rely on them. However, the precision at the micro-level still needs improvement. For that, we must adopt newer technologies and set up more data centres," Husain said.

The rainfall in the first week of May was the highest since 1901, clear evidence of climate change. The monsoon forecast suggests it will be above normal, so logically, we can expect more flooding. "People are asking why pollution hasn't decreased despite the rain. While rain does help wash away pollutants from the air, we must first control the point sources of pollution, vehicular emissions, dust from construction sites, etc. The recent storm brought a lot of dust with it, and because the rain wasn't intense enough to fully settle that dust, pollution levels didn't drop significantly. Also, there wasn't a strong enough atmospheric inversion to disperse the pollutants. That's why, even after rain, the sky still looked hazy. Humidity levels are high, which causes suspended dust and pollutants to settle back closer to the ground, making the air look murky. The AQI continues to show poor levels. If rain alone were enough to improve air quality, we would have seen clear skies by now. It takes sustained rainfall to fully settle dust and other particulates," Husain added.

A Broader Weather Pattern Emerges

Delhi weather is playing out in the context of a much bigger synoptic picture, which is occurring over India. The IMD's outlook for the June–September monsoon is for above-normal cumulative rainfall, but a wide range of variability in pre-monsoon activity has been noticed. Mumbai is likely to receive sustained rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms through May 24 because of a cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. Kolkata is currently under an orange alert for the next few days, with forecasts of high winds and heavy rainfall as well as lightning across south Bengal. Bengaluru and central Karnataka will likely see strong winds at times through the next few days, with possible thunderstorms. Some of the southern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh had already been dealing with regular pre-monsoon rains, and the southwest monsoon is now believed to exceptionally reach Kerala as early as May 24 or 25.

While this larger national weather pattern is emerging, the IMD is still issuing warnings for heatwave conditions for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Delhi through May 24. It is expected that night temperatures will continue to be well above normal across these regions.

"Above-normal rainfall forecasts for the monsoon season increase the risk of urban flooding, particularly in cities like Delhi with inadequate drainage systems. Urban planners and civic agencies must proactively prepare for waterlogging, traffic disruptions and infrastructure strain during peak rainfall periods," Dr Mishra warned.