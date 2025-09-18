ETV Bharat / bharat

'Climate Change Is Nature's Anger At Us': Waterman Rajendra Singh on India’s Water Crisis, Floods

New Delhi: The summer monsoon of 2025 has become a time of despair throughout India. From flash floods in Punjab to landslides in Himachal to cloudbursts in Uttarakhand, the country is grappling with disasters that seem to be occurring ever more quickly and ever more deadly every year.

In Hyderabad, heavy rain through the night washed away vehicles, drowned houses, and killed people. In Dehradun, 264 mm of rain fell in 24 hours, causing devastating floods and landslides that wiped away bridges, houses, and fields.

In Punjab, the overflowing Beas and Sutlej rivers drove nearly four lakh people from their homes, inundating vast areas of paddy fields that were just about ready to be harvested.

For Rajendra Singh, the 65-year-old environmentalist who is known around the world as the “Waterman of India,” none of this is shocking. Singh has spent more than 50 years reviving rivers, creating community-based water conservation systems, and conducting satyagrahas against encroachments on India's lifelines.

He is the recipient of the Stockholm Water Prize, and the Earth Repair Award, and has become one of the most respected voices on sustainable water management around the planet.

In a wide-ranging discussion with ETV Bharat, Singh does not mince words: what India is experiencing is not an act of God, it is an act of human negligence.

'This Is a Man-Made Climate Emergency'

“Extreme weather conditions are his is a climate emergency, but it is a man-made one,” Singh says bluntly. “It is the result of how we have treated nature. This crisis is forcing large numbers of people to leave their homes, climate refugees created by droughts, floods, and fires. Earlier, India experienced droughts and floods, but they were not this frequent or devastating. Today, every year we are seeing cloudbursts, erratic rainfall, and prolonged droughts, creating disasters at a scale we were never prepared for.”

For Singh, the problem is not just physical but philosophical. “Our education system has divorced us from the love and respect for nature,” he laments. “We no longer see nature as our creator, our mother and father. When we stop respecting nature, nature shows her anger, through droughts and floods. What we are seeing today is nothing but nature’s anger.”

Floods That Are Not Natural Disasters

Singh is particularly scathing about how India manages its dams and rivers. “When dams are already full by June, why are we not emptying them before the monsoon begins? When heavy rains come, the authorities open the gates suddenly, and downstream areas are flooded. This is not natural disaster, this is mismanagement,” he argues.

He recalls that the Bhakra Nangal Dam Board once followed strict protocols for pre-monsoon water management, ensuring reservoirs had buffer capacity for inflows. “Those systems are no longer functioning effectively. We are killing our rivers with dams and still not taking floods seriously. Without serious pre-monsoon management, we are inviting disaster every year.”

Himalayan Crisis: Roads, Tunnels, and “Greedy Development”

The Himalayas have borne the brunt of this year’s monsoon devastation. In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, the Son Khad river suddenly swelled around midnight, flooding Dharampur town.

The local bus stand went underwater, sweeping away state-run buses, cars, and scooters. A hostel housing 150 students was inundated, forcing midnight rooftop rescues. Since June 20, Himachal has lost 404 lives, 229 to rain-related incidents and 175 to road accidents, with cumulative damages pegged at ₹4,489 crore.

Singh sees a direct connection between such disasters and what he calls “greedy development.” “The Himalayas are a young and fragile mountain system. Yet we are cutting big roads under the name of all-weather connectivity, digging tunnels, building hydropower projects, and carrying out mining. All this destabilizes the slopes, causing landslides. Soil erosion clogs the rivers, reducing their carrying capacity. When rain comes, the rivers flood far more easily,” he explains.

Deforestation compounds the problem. “Without grass cover and trees, rainfall washes away topsoil, which ends up in rivers. This sets off a chain reaction of siltation, reduced water retention, and flash floods downstream.”



A Pattern of Destruction: Punjab case study

The Punjab floods of 2025 are among the worst in decades. According to the Punjab Floods: Secondary Data Analysis Report, more than 20 lakh people in 2,050 villages have been affected, with 3.9 lakh displaced. Nearly 1.76 lakh hectares of farmland, mostly paddy ripe for harvest, remain submerged.

“This is not just a humanitarian crisis but a national food security challenge,” warns a senior official from the state agriculture department. Livestock losses stand at 2.52 lakh animals and nearly 6 lakh poultry birds, worsening rural distress. Schools have doubled up as relief camps, and fears of dengue and cholera outbreaks loom over flooded villages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 9 brought assurances of a ₹1,600 crore relief package, reconstruction of houses under PMAY-Gramin, and special support for orphaned children under PM CARES. But experts warn that unless pre-monsoon water management improves and encroachments along riverbanks are checked, Punjab will remain vulnerable to recurrent floods.

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst Chaos

In Uttarakhand, a rare cloudburst in Sahastradhara dumped 264 mm of rain in just 24 hours, killing at least 15 and leaving 16 missing. SDRF teams rescued 70 villagers and 250 stranded students from a university in Premnagar. Damage to bridges, roads, and agricultural fields has crossed ₹10 crore, while landslides blocked key highways and destroyed community infrastructure.

“This region cannot take such big projects,” Singh says, reiterating his opposition to unchecked infrastructure expansion. “In the name of development, we are creating disaster in the Himalayan region. The political leaders are not listening to the people, experts, and ecologists.”

