'Climate Change Is Nature's Anger At Us': Waterman Rajendra Singh on India’s Water Crisis, Floods
Experts warn that floods, cloudbursts, and droughts are a man-made climate emergency caused by poor dam management and neglect of rivers, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 6:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The summer monsoon of 2025 has become a time of despair throughout India. From flash floods in Punjab to landslides in Himachal to cloudbursts in Uttarakhand, the country is grappling with disasters that seem to be occurring ever more quickly and ever more deadly every year.
In Hyderabad, heavy rain through the night washed away vehicles, drowned houses, and killed people. In Dehradun, 264 mm of rain fell in 24 hours, causing devastating floods and landslides that wiped away bridges, houses, and fields.
In Punjab, the overflowing Beas and Sutlej rivers drove nearly four lakh people from their homes, inundating vast areas of paddy fields that were just about ready to be harvested.
For Rajendra Singh, the 65-year-old environmentalist who is known around the world as the “Waterman of India,” none of this is shocking. Singh has spent more than 50 years reviving rivers, creating community-based water conservation systems, and conducting satyagrahas against encroachments on India's lifelines.
He is the recipient of the Stockholm Water Prize, and the Earth Repair Award, and has become one of the most respected voices on sustainable water management around the planet.
In a wide-ranging discussion with ETV Bharat, Singh does not mince words: what India is experiencing is not an act of God, it is an act of human negligence.
'This Is a Man-Made Climate Emergency'
“Extreme weather conditions are his is a climate emergency, but it is a man-made one,” Singh says bluntly. “It is the result of how we have treated nature. This crisis is forcing large numbers of people to leave their homes, climate refugees created by droughts, floods, and fires. Earlier, India experienced droughts and floods, but they were not this frequent or devastating. Today, every year we are seeing cloudbursts, erratic rainfall, and prolonged droughts, creating disasters at a scale we were never prepared for.”
For Singh, the problem is not just physical but philosophical. “Our education system has divorced us from the love and respect for nature,” he laments. “We no longer see nature as our creator, our mother and father. When we stop respecting nature, nature shows her anger, through droughts and floods. What we are seeing today is nothing but nature’s anger.”
Floods That Are Not Natural Disasters
Singh is particularly scathing about how India manages its dams and rivers. “When dams are already full by June, why are we not emptying them before the monsoon begins? When heavy rains come, the authorities open the gates suddenly, and downstream areas are flooded. This is not natural disaster, this is mismanagement,” he argues.
He recalls that the Bhakra Nangal Dam Board once followed strict protocols for pre-monsoon water management, ensuring reservoirs had buffer capacity for inflows. “Those systems are no longer functioning effectively. We are killing our rivers with dams and still not taking floods seriously. Without serious pre-monsoon management, we are inviting disaster every year.”
Himalayan Crisis: Roads, Tunnels, and “Greedy Development”
The Himalayas have borne the brunt of this year’s monsoon devastation. In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, the Son Khad river suddenly swelled around midnight, flooding Dharampur town.
The local bus stand went underwater, sweeping away state-run buses, cars, and scooters. A hostel housing 150 students was inundated, forcing midnight rooftop rescues. Since June 20, Himachal has lost 404 lives, 229 to rain-related incidents and 175 to road accidents, with cumulative damages pegged at ₹4,489 crore.
Singh sees a direct connection between such disasters and what he calls “greedy development.” “The Himalayas are a young and fragile mountain system. Yet we are cutting big roads under the name of all-weather connectivity, digging tunnels, building hydropower projects, and carrying out mining. All this destabilizes the slopes, causing landslides. Soil erosion clogs the rivers, reducing their carrying capacity. When rain comes, the rivers flood far more easily,” he explains.
Deforestation compounds the problem. “Without grass cover and trees, rainfall washes away topsoil, which ends up in rivers. This sets off a chain reaction of siltation, reduced water retention, and flash floods downstream.”
A Pattern of Destruction: Punjab case study
The Punjab floods of 2025 are among the worst in decades. According to the Punjab Floods: Secondary Data Analysis Report, more than 20 lakh people in 2,050 villages have been affected, with 3.9 lakh displaced. Nearly 1.76 lakh hectares of farmland, mostly paddy ripe for harvest, remain submerged.
“This is not just a humanitarian crisis but a national food security challenge,” warns a senior official from the state agriculture department. Livestock losses stand at 2.52 lakh animals and nearly 6 lakh poultry birds, worsening rural distress. Schools have doubled up as relief camps, and fears of dengue and cholera outbreaks loom over flooded villages.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 9 brought assurances of a ₹1,600 crore relief package, reconstruction of houses under PMAY-Gramin, and special support for orphaned children under PM CARES. But experts warn that unless pre-monsoon water management improves and encroachments along riverbanks are checked, Punjab will remain vulnerable to recurrent floods.
Uttarakhand: Cloudburst Chaos
In Uttarakhand, a rare cloudburst in Sahastradhara dumped 264 mm of rain in just 24 hours, killing at least 15 and leaving 16 missing. SDRF teams rescued 70 villagers and 250 stranded students from a university in Premnagar. Damage to bridges, roads, and agricultural fields has crossed ₹10 crore, while landslides blocked key highways and destroyed community infrastructure.
“This region cannot take such big projects,” Singh says, reiterating his opposition to unchecked infrastructure expansion. “In the name of development, we are creating disaster in the Himalayan region. The political leaders are not listening to the people, experts, and ecologists.”
Himachal Pradesh
Since June 20, Himachal has lost 404 lives, including 229 to rain-related incidents. The State Disaster Management Authority estimates losses at ₹4,489 crore, with 1,616 houses destroyed, 29,000 hectares of crops lost, and 2,094 animals perished.
In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, heavy overnight rainfall caused catastrophic flooding in Dharampur town on Tuesday. The sudden swelling of the Son Khad river inundated the bus stand and swept away multiple vehicles.
Residents near the riverbank were forced to climb to rooftops for safety. A hostel with 150 students was flooded, but all were moved to upper floors. DSP Sanjeev Sood led overnight rescue operations.
The devastation was compounded by a landslide in Nihri where debris from a cliff collapsed onto a house.
Tourism too has suffered, though some destinations remain safe. “Himachal Pradesh has seen a lot of heavy rainfall this year and there has been a lot of damage in Himachal too, and due to that number of tourists seen are also less. But, if we talk about Chail, it’s completely safe and has never seen or suffered any damage... we do forestation every year and also we clean forests every year, the bottles or garbage thrown by tourists or people. We clean it,” said Devender Verma, president of the Hotels of Chail Association.
Heat, Barren Land, and Broken Climate Cycles
Singh goes beyond immediate floods to connect them with long-term climate patterns. “When land is barren, it absorbs heat, leading to heatwaves. These heatwaves push clouds away, or sometimes force them to dump all their moisture in one place, causing cloudbursts. Lack of greenery means less carbon is taken out of the atmosphere. Our natural system for regulating climate has broken down, and this is why we are seeing such erratic rains,” he warns.
The crisis, he says, is not just meteorological but civilizational. “This crisis is not just about water, it is about life, livelihood, and food security. Climate change weakens civil society itself. It activates new diseases and viruses, as we saw with COVID-19 and dengue outbreaks. This is why climate change is a real threat to human dignity.”
'Yamuna Is in the ICU'
No discussion on India’s water crisis is complete without addressing Delhi’s dying Yamuna river. Singh speaks with visible pain.
“In Delhi, the Yamuna is no longer a river, she is a patient admitted to the ICU,” he says. “For 22 kilometers, she flows with nothing but sewage and chemical effluents. Not a single drop of fresh water enters the Yamuna after Wazirabad. If we do not treat her illness, she will die.”
He recalls leading a Satyagraha in 2007 against floodplain encroachments. While some leases were cancelled, violations continue. “Our governments are treating Yamuna’s illness with beautification projects, as if putting makeup on a very sick patient. But no one is diagnosing the disease or treating the root cause.”
Singh proposes a clear solution: “The first step is to legally map and declare the river’s Blue Zone (main flow), Green Zone (floodplain), and High Flood Level (HFL) Zone (extreme flood areas). Without these records, encroachments cannot be challenged in court. Rivers are not the property of any city or state but a shared heritage of the nation.”
The Missing Political Will
Singh does not spare India’s political class “Every election, leaders talk about cleaning the Yamuna to get votes, but they do nothing. If Yamuna is our mother, then why is no one taking her to the hospital for proper treatment?”
He uses a striking analogy: “If my own mother were sick, I would take her to the best doctor and get the best treatment. But the big ‘sons’ of Yamuna, the leaders who run Delhi and the country, are doing nothing. If we don’t act now, Yamuna will die, and Delhi will be left searching for water.”
A National Climate Plan, Missing in Action
Asked whether India needs a national plan for climate change, Singh is unequivocal. “We need national, regional, and local plans. We have not yet created an agro-ecological and climatic diversity-based map. The government has not yet considered a geo-cultural map. No map or design has been created so far to help us avoid such disasters.”
He sees this as a failure of governance across the board. “Politicians are not listening to scientists, engineers, and planners. On the other hand, the political class blames them for not informing them in a timely manner. Each of them is blaming the other. However, I will say that the necessary political will is not there. It is a complete failure.”
Call for Collective Action
Despite his sharp critique, Singh ends with a message of hope. “Since the government has registered rivers in its name, it is their responsibility to care for them. But they must also involve people, because water belongs to everyone. We need people’s participation in water conservation, just as we need strong policies.”
He offers a vision of renewal. “This is a crisis for all life on earth. If we continue to disrespect nature, we will see worse disasters. But if we revive our relationship with nature, respect her, and work with her, not against her, we can heal the land, bring back our rivers, and secure our future.”
Conclusion: The Urgency of Now
Rajendra Singh’s words are not just a warning but a roadmap. From pre-monsoon dam management to stopping reckless Himalayan construction, from legally protecting floodplains to restoring community water harvesting systems, solutions exist. What India needs, waterman of India says, is not just engineering fixes but moral courage.
“Climate change is not an abstract global phenomenon,” he reminds us. “It is here, in our villages, our cities, our rivers. If we act now, we can turn this crisis into an opportunity to restore harmony between humans and nature.”
