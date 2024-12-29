ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Meets Fasting Farmer Leader Dallewal

Chandigarh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday met with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month in support of protesting farmers' demands, at the Khanauri border demonstration site.

Wangchuk met Dallewal (70) in the presence of other farmer leaders from the two unions spearheading the ongoing agitation.

After the meeting, Wangchuk told media persons that his meeting was "mainly to bring good wishes and warm support on behalf of the people of Ladakh".

He said that in view of his prolonged fasting, Dallewal could barely speak, though he emphasized the purpose of meeting him was not to have any long conversation but just to extend support.