Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested By Ladakh Police Under NSA

Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday by Leh Police under the National Security Act (NSA), officials said. The arrest comes days after at least four people were killed and more than 90 others injured after security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Leh.

The agitation, spearheaded by Wangchuk along with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has centred on two key demands: full statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides special protections for tribal areas.

Authorities have cracked down hard in the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an organisation founded by Wangchuk. Police in Leh have registered multiple FIRs, detained over 50 people accused of rioting, and hinted at further action against those suspected of inciting unrest. Several government and political offices, including those of the BJP and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, were vandalised during the clashes.

Despite the crackdown, the Centre has opened channels for dialogue. Representatives of the MHA met with the LAB in Leh.

According to a joint statement by LAB leaders Thupstan Chhewang and Chering Dorjay, a preparatory round of talks will be held in New Delhi on September 27 or 28. That meeting, to be attended by three members each from LAB and KDA, along with Ladakh’s Member of Parliament, will pave the way for an official session between the MHA and a high-powered committee comprising seven members from each group.

Although the statement did not spell out the agenda, leaders confirmed that demands include statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and an increase in parliamentary representation from one seat to two for the Union Territory.