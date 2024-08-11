'Clear-Cut Admission by Chairperson of SEBI': Mahua Moitra on Buchs' Rebuttal of Hindenburg Allegations

Hyderabad : TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack on SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch, saying that their latest rebuttal of Hindenburg allegations was a 'clear cut admission' on their part.

The SEBI Chairperson and her husband have earlier denied allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research that they had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani financial irregularities. Madhabi Puri said that their 'finances are an open book'.

Reacting to this, Mahua Moitra, in a post on X, asked why the Buchs did not mention in their clarification the fact that Anil Ahuja was a director with Adani Enterprises. The TMC MP had also posed the question as to what was Madhabi Puri's agenda in meeting Gautam Adani twice as Chairperson one on one.

The point-by-point counter clarifications sought by Mahua Moitra from the Buchs are as follows: