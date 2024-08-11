'Clear-Cut Admission by Chairperson of SEBI': Mahua Moitra on Buchs' Rebuttal of Hindenburg Allegations

Hyderabad : TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack on SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch, saying that their latest rebuttal of Hindenburg allegations was a 'clear cut admission' on their part.
The SEBI Chairperson and her husband have earlier denied allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research that they had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani financial irregularities. Madhabi Puri said that their 'finances are an open book'.
Reacting to this, Mahua Moitra, in a post on X, asked why the Buchs did not mention in their clarification the fact that Anil Ahuja was a director with Adani Enterprises. The TMC MP had also posed the question as to what was Madhabi Puri's agenda in meeting Gautam Adani twice as Chairperson one on one.
This is a clear cut admission by Chairperson of @SEBI_India.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 11, 2024
1 - You did invest in the fund. You conveniently fail to mention that Anil Ahuja was a director with Adani Enterprises / Adani Power & this very fund was used by Vinod Adani to siphon off monies.
2 - Mr. Ahujas’s… pic.twitter.com/pdhH9WSAhu
The point-by-point counter clarifications sought by Mahua Moitra from the Buchs are as follows:
- You did invest in the fund. You conveniently fail to mention that Anil Ahuja was a director with Adani Enterprises / Adani Power & this very fund was used by Vinod Adani to siphon off monies.
- Mr. Ahuja’s statement has no sanctity unless you can confirm that the entire entity GDOF didn’t have any connection with the Adanis. Further, who will verify Mr. Ahuja’s statement as you yourself claim you can’t get details.
- You admit that Dhaval’s appointment to Blackstone happened after you became a whole time member & immediately after SEBI approved Blackstone’s REIT. No better example of quid pro quo.
- In point 11 you say that both consulting entities became dormant when you joined SEBI but in 12. you say that Dhaval used those entities. Please disclose all the people giving business to those entities.
- Did you inform Supreme Court committee that you were a participant in GDOF who had an entity that was to be investigated? You still haven’t answered who you disclosed this to.
- What was your agenda of meeting Gautam Adani twice as Chairperson one on one. If your husband’s employment with Blackstone put them on the recusal list, how many others did he consult?
- With so much first hand experience in dealing with FPIs (esp with GDOF) how are you “drawing a blank” in getting details? This is a joke. Hope you get a better lawyer than Samdhiji to draft these things in the days ahead.