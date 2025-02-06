ETV Bharat / bharat

CLAT 2025: SC Transfers Pleas Challenging Exam Results To Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results to a division bench of the Delhi High Court.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan. The apex court ordered that on March 3, all the petitions will be taken up by the high court.

The bench directed registrars of several high courts, including those of Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta, to transfer the judicial records of pending cases to the Delhi High Court within seven days.

On January 15, the bench had said that it may transfer all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test results to one high court, and indicated transferring the petitions to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The apex court was hearing transfer petitions filed by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), seeking to consolidate multiple cases pending in the high courts. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the CNLUs, which filed its plea through advocate Pritha Srikumar Iyer. Mehta had suggested that the petitions can be transferred to the Karnataka High Court.