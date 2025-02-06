CLAT 2025: SC Transfers Pleas Challenging Exam Results To Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results to a division bench of the Delhi High Court.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan. The apex court ordered that on March 3, all the petitions will be taken up by the high court.
The bench directed registrars of several high courts, including those of Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta, to transfer the judicial records of pending cases to the Delhi High Court within seven days.
On January 15, the bench had said that it may transfer all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test results to one high court, and indicated transferring the petitions to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The apex court was hearing transfer petitions filed by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), seeking to consolidate multiple cases pending in the high courts. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the CNLUs, which filed its plea through advocate Pritha Srikumar Iyer. Mehta had suggested that the petitions can be transferred to the Karnataka High Court.
However, the bench, citing the high court’s efficiency and prior jurisdiction over the matter, suggested that the matter should be transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Counsel representing students raised concerns, and some requested the apex court to consider transferring the cases to the Delhi High Court.
CLAT, conducted on December 1, 2024, determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. On December 20, 2024, a Delhi High Court single judge directed the consortium to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over errors in the answer key.
Several pleas were filed in different high courts on the allegations alleging several questions in the exam were wrong.
On December 24, 2024, a division bench of the high court hearing the challenges refused to pass any interim order after prima facie finding no error with the single judge's order over the two questions and said the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the judge's decision.