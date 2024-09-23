ETV Bharat / bharat

Class IX Boy Killed By Seniors In A School In Assam's Darrang District

Sipajhar (Assam): In a bizarre incident, a Class IX student was killed by his seniors at a school in Assam’s Darrang district on Monday morning. The incident took place at Padum Pukhuri High Secondary school located at Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district. Eye witnesses said that a scuffle broke out between the deceased and the accused after the first period of the school was over.

The Class IX student fell on the ground after being repeatedly hit by a student of Class X. Although the Principal of the School called the ambulance immediately and sent him to a hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

“There is an incident at the school today. We are informed by the school authority that one student was killed by some of the seniors. We have rushed to the school, immediately and detained four students as well as seven teachers of the school,” said a police officer in Sipajhar on condition of anonymity.

The victim's father told the media that his son had informed him about some problems at the school. “I was told that some of his seniors have threatened him. I asked him if he wants me to come to school and take up the matter with the school authorities. However, he said that there is no need for it,” he said.