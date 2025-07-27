ETV Bharat / bharat

Class IV Girl 'Raped' In Hamirpur School; Management Calls It Fabricated

In his complaint, the victim's father said the youth had threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, or else she would be killed.

Published : July 27, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST

Hamirpur: A Class IV student has been allegedly raped by an unknown youth in a primary school under the Muskra police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur. According to her father, an unknown youth entered the school on Friday during lunchtime and took her to the toilet for the abhorrent act.

In his complaint to the Hamirpur SP Deeksha Shamra, he said the youth threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone, or else she would be killed. Family members were shocked to see her condition when she returned from school. She was petrified, and her health condition was deteriorating. On being asked, she narrated the ghastly incident.

Her father has also levelled serious allegations against the school administration. "When I reached the school to ask for the CCTV footage, the principal told me that the cameras were dysfunctional. Then he said the footage has been deleted from the DVR. This equivocal statement raised my suspicion further," he said. The family members alleged that the school management is trying to tried to hide evidence and suppress the case.

Rehmani Beg, the school's principal, rejected all allegations, saying the case is false and fabricated. "There are about 35 CCTV cameras installed in the school premises and are connected to three DVRs. One of the DVRs has been inactive for a long time, while the other two are working. Male and female teachers are always posted around the toilet, and surveillance was being done that day as well," he said.

Umesh Agarwal, the manager of the school, said, "On July 25, I was monitoring the activities from the balcony of the school office, and no such incident took place."

Rath Circle Officer (CO) Rajiv Pratap Singh said, "A case has been registered against an unknown youth in Muskra police station under the POCSO Act. The investigation is being done from every angle."

