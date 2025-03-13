ETV Bharat / bharat

Class 12 Students Missing Feb 15 Hindi Exam Due To Holi Will Get Another Opportunity: CBSE

CBSE announced that the Class 12 students unable to appear for the Hindi exam on March 15 on account of Holi will get another opportunity.

Class 12 Students Missing Feb 15 Hindi Exam Due To Holi Will Get Another Opportunity: CBSE
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 7:14 PM IST

New Delhi: CBSE Class 12 students unable to appear in Hindi exam scheduled on March 15 on account of Holi will get another opportunity write the paper, the board announced on Thursday.

"It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of the country, in few places, either the celebrations would take place on March 15 or celebrations would spill over to March 15," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

He said that after the feedback, it has been decided that while examination would be held as per schedule, the students who find it difficult to appear on February 15 may choose to write the paper on a later date.

"It has been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the board for students participating in national or international sports events," he added.

New Delhi: CBSE Class 12 students unable to appear in Hindi exam scheduled on March 15 on account of Holi will get another opportunity write the paper, the board announced on Thursday.

"It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of the country, in few places, either the celebrations would take place on March 15 or celebrations would spill over to March 15," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

He said that after the feedback, it has been decided that while examination would be held as per schedule, the students who find it difficult to appear on February 15 may choose to write the paper on a later date.

"It has been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the board for students participating in national or international sports events," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CLASS 12HINDI EXAMHOLICBSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.