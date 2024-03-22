Class 12 Student Killed While Performing Chemistry Experiment at Home in Chennai

Chennai: A 17-year-old boy was killed in an explosion that occurred while he was performing an experiment with chemical substances at his home in Chennai, police said on Friday.

The victim, a class XII student of a private school in the Kolathur area, was conducting the experiment out of his academic interest in Chemistry. According to police, the boy was using chemicals in the experiment in a negligent manner and was not being supervised by any expert following which, an accidental explosion occurred. The asbestos sheets and walls of the house collapsed on him, police said.

The boy suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Police have initiated investigations and forensic experts are examining the chemical substances that he had used in his experiment. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.

A case of unnatural death has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and further investigations are underway, police said.

A senior officer of the local police station said that a forensic team has reached the spot and chemical substances are being examined. It is being suspected that the chemical substances accidentally blew off when the victim was performing the experiment, he added.

The incident serves as a stark reminder on the importance of taking utmost caution while handling chemical substances and seeking expert's guidance during scientific experiments.