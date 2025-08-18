Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death Inside School In UP's Ghazipur, Probe Launched

Ghazipur: A student of Class 10 was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow minor student at a public school in Maharajganj under Sadar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Monday, police said, adding that two other students sustained injuries. The accused has been taken to the police station for questioning.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the school and took the injured student to the hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors upon reaching. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Police said the deceased, Aditya Verma (14), a student of Class 10 in Sunbeam School and a resident of Yusufpur Muhammadabad, had a dispute with a student of Class 9 who suddenly attacked him with a knife.

While an investigation has been launched into the matter by the police, the atmosphere in the locality remains tense. The family of the deceased has levelled serious allegations against the school management for lapses in security. The incident led to a huge crowd gathering in front of the hospital, where Verma was taken.

Ghazipur City superintendent of police Gyanendra Nath Prasad said, "A student named Aditya Verma was stabbed by a Class 9 student due to some dispute. Two other students also sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused student is being questioned to gather further information on the dispute."

The security in the school premises has been beefed up, and Maharajganj outpost in-charge Sumit Baliyan visited the spot to record statements of the witnesses.