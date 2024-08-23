Returning Home From Tuition, Class 10 Girl Allegedly Gangraped In Assam's Nagaon (ETV Bharat)

Nagaon (Assam): At a time when the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case has rocked the entire country, an incident of rape of a minor girl in Assam's Nagaon has come to light and evoked strong reactions. Tension prevailed in Nagaon's Dhing area over the alleged gang rape of a Class 10 student. In a mark of protest, the All Assam Students Union has called for a Bandh in the area on Friday.

The Incident

It is learnt that on Aug 22 Thursday evening, on her way back home from tuition, a Class 10 student was allegedly gang-raped by three miscreants in Nagaon’s Dhing Town. The gruesome incident took place in the Bhakat Gaon area of Dhing. A section of people claimed to have seen the minor girl being raped and dumped near the local crematorium. Passersby spotted the minor lying naked unconscious and informed the police. Police immediately reached and rescued the minor girl and sent her to Dhing First Referral Unit Hospital. However, later the minor was referred to Nagaon Medical College for better treatment.

Nagaon SP Calls Incident Unfortunate

The rape of minor girl in Nagaon's Dhing area has sent shockwaves across the state. After the incident came to light in the evening, a team of Nagaon Police, including Nagaon District Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka, reached Dhing area overnight. Superintendent of Police Swapnil Deka, who arrived at Dhing at night, termed the incident as unfortunate. Deka said, "It is an unfortunate incident. The victim is undergoing treatment. We are trying to find out the culprits and have got some information and are working on them. Soon we will apprehend the wrongdoers and they will be punished."

Two Suspects Detained

Police have detained two persons on suspicion at night in the case while further investigation is ongoing. However, it is learnt that the police will comment in this regard only after the formal arrest.

Shutdown in Dhing

While protests continue across the country over the Kolkata incident, the dhing rape has once again raised questions about women's safety. The local organizations and the public got agitated after the incident. In the night, the All Assam Students Union as well as a section of local people staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Dhing unit of All Assam Students' Union on Friday called for a Dhing bandh at a time when the gang-rape of a minor girl has created a furore across Nagaon. AASU also announced a dhing bandh till the rapists are arrested. AASU has announced that all business establishments will have to remain closed during this period. Vehicular traffic will also remain suspended.

Due to the bandh the entire Dhing area has had an all-out impact since morning. The people of the area have observed the bandh spontaneously after the students' union called for a bandh to protest against the heinous and inhuman incident that took place in Dhing.