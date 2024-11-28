Class 10 Boy Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments In Viral Video In J&K's Doda

Jammu: Police have booked a class 10 boy for using abusive language against a particular community in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. A FIR has also been lodged against the accused at Police Station Doda in this regard.

A police spokesperson said that Doda Police has booked a person for spreading hateful comments on social media hurting religious sentiments.

Police said that a complaint was received in Police station Doda against one juvenile (name withheld) for circulating hateful comments on social media which hurt the religious sentiments and there was apprehension to flare up a serious law and order problem in the area.

Immediately after the receipt of the complaint, an FIR No. 290/2024 u/s 299/352 BNS, 67 IT Act was instantly registered against the accused at Police Station Doda.

“Acting instantly Doda Police swung into action and police parties were dispatched to different points and raids were conducted in the mid of night to apprehend the trouble-monger besides the entire security grid was kept on alert mode for the safety and security of the commoners,” the police spokesperson said.

“Finally after hectic efforts and with the support of locals the Police succeeded in apprehending the juvenile and produced him before Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Doda from where he was lodged for 15 days in Observatory Home in Jammu. Further investigation in the instant case is going,” he added.

SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta said that no law breaker will be spared and action under law will be initiated against “anyone whoever tries to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of district Doda by his/her misdeeds”.

It is learnt that the boy was detained following a written complaint filed against the accused by a Doda based lawyer Hassan Babar Nehru, known for his work for the non-government organization of Jammu and Kashmir Ababeel on Wednesday night.

In a complaint to the police, Babar said that he had received a video on his whatsapp in which the accused who is studying in class 10 is openly abusing Muslim community and also hurling abuses against Babar.

“Such an act could create law and order problems and communal tension in Doda,” the complaint mentioned.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Hassan Babar Nehru said, “I had filed the complaint last night and a case was registered following which the boy was arrested.”