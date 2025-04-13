Clashes During Hanuman Jayanti Procession In Nepal: Curfew Imposed, Many From Bihar Stranded At Raxaul Border

Motihari/Birgunj: Tension gripped Birgunj in Nepal on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti after a religious procession turned violent, leading to stone pelting, arson and clashes. The violence left several devotees and police personnel injured, while more than eight motorcycles were set ablaze.
The situation deteriorated when stone pelting allegedly began from members of another community as the procession, organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Nepal’s Birgunj Nagar Samiti, passed near a religious site close to Shriram Hall in Ward No 2 of Birgunj Mahanagarpalika. The conflict reportedly escalated due to slogans raised during the procession.
SSB on Alert, Curfew Imposed
In response, the Nepal administration imposed a curfew in the city from 6:30 pm on Saturday till midnight on Sunday. The curfew spans from Bhediyahi Chowk (Ward 15) to Sirsia Bridge (Ward 25) and Gandak Chowk (Ward 14) to Shankaracharya Gate (Ward 16) near the Raxaul-Birgunj Maitri Bridge.
At the Raxaul border, located in East Champaran district, SSB jawans have been placed on high alert, and patrolling has been intensified. Many people from Bihar, attempting to cross over, are currently stranded at the border.
Violence Timeline and Police Action
According to Nepal Police, the clash began around 4:50 pm, and the situation worsened quickly. Tear gas shells were fired by police around 5:40 pm to disperse the crowd. Miscreants set fire to several motorcycles and even a refrigerator in the rampage.
“An unknown youth allegedly tried to snatch a flag bearing ‘Shri Ram’, which triggered the clash,” said Parsa District Magistrate Ganesh Aryal. He confirmed that curfew orders were extended till midnight on Sunday, following an assessment of the prevailing situation.
Army Called In
Clashes reportedly continued in the Idgah Chowk area until 8 pm, prompting authorities to call in the army. The situation was brought under control following their deployment. Authorities are now maintaining strict security and surveillance across the region, with suspect activities being closely monitored.
Legal action will be taken against anyone violating the curfew, with only essential services personnel allowed to move upon showing valid ID and permissions.
Read more: 'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes