ETV Bharat / bharat

Clashes During Hanuman Jayanti Procession In Nepal: Curfew Imposed, Many From Bihar Stranded At Raxaul Border

Motihari/Birgunj: Tension gripped Birgunj in Nepal on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti after a religious procession turned violent, leading to stone pelting, arson and clashes. The violence left several devotees and police personnel injured, while more than eight motorcycles were set ablaze.

The situation deteriorated when stone pelting allegedly began from members of another community as the procession, organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Nepal’s Birgunj Nagar Samiti, passed near a religious site close to Shriram Hall in Ward No 2 of Birgunj Mahanagarpalika. The conflict reportedly escalated due to slogans raised during the procession.

SSB on Alert, Curfew Imposed

In response, the Nepal administration imposed a curfew in the city from 6:30 pm on Saturday till midnight on Sunday. The curfew spans from Bhediyahi Chowk (Ward 15) to Sirsia Bridge (Ward 25) and Gandak Chowk (Ward 14) to Shankaracharya Gate (Ward 16) near the Raxaul-Birgunj Maitri Bridge.

At the Raxaul border, located in East Champaran district, SSB jawans have been placed on high alert, and patrolling has been intensified. Many people from Bihar, attempting to cross over, are currently stranded at the border.

Violence Timeline and Police Action