Clash Ensues After Chandigarh Police Stop Ravneet Singh Bittu From Meeting Mann

Chandigarh: Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu was stopped by police on Wednesday on his way to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's office he was supposed to gherao for the cases registered against him and BJP workers.

Bittu said ever since the cases were registered, he had sought a meeting with Mann and as was deliberately delayed, he personally went to meet the latter at his residence. A clash ensued between Bittu's security and Chandigarh Police.

"The officers tried to forcefully take out the driver of the pilot car. When I got out of my car, I saw the officers fighting with the security personnel. I had come here alone. They abused me. If you want to detain me, do it. I will complain to the Home Department," Bittu said.

A video of the fisticuff went viral in which the officers were heard saying to Bittu's security that they blocked the road a fiasco followed. The driver of the pilot car was seen telling the police that they had permission from the Home Ministry and the minister couldn't be left alone. "If something happens to him, who will be responsible? We have been sent by the Home Ministry. We are doing our duty," the driver was heard saying. To this, the police said, "You do your duty and let us do our job. You cannot block the road like this."