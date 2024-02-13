CJI takes note of traffic chaos in NCR, says will accommodate lawyers during hearing

Acknowledging the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, CJI DY Chandrachud on Tuesday took note of the traffic jam in the national capital region. The CJI also said that he would also accommodate the lawyers if they are stuck in traffic.

New Delhi: Taking note of the massive traffic jams across the national capital region on account of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said he will accommodate lawyers if they are stuck in traffic. If anyone has a problem due to the traffic situation, "we will adjust, a bench comprising the CJI and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told lawyers at the outset of the day's proceedings.

Farmers from Punjab on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive. The farmers plan to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands. The farmers' proposed march has led to massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading in Delhi to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent protesting farmers from entering the city.

