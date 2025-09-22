‘In Best Interest Of Justice...’, CJI Says Justice Surya Kant's Bench To Hear Plea Against D K Shivakumar
CBI had filed a disproportionate assets case against D K Shivakumar on October 3, 2020, with consent of previous BJP government.
By Sumit Saxena
September 22, 2025
New Delhi: A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday said the matter related to the decision of the Karnataka government to withdraw consent to the CBI to probe a disproportionate assets case against deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, will be listed for hearing before a bench led by Justice Surya Kant.
The matter came up before a bench of CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran today. The bench pointed out that the matter was earlier dealt with by the bench led by Justice Surya Kant.
Senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi, representing the Congress leader, contended that earlier the CJI had said that political scores should be settled elsewhere and not in courts.
However, the bench led by CJI said that it would be in the best interest of justice, if the pleas are heard by the bench led by Justice Surya Kant, that had earlier heard the matter.
The CBI and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, later suspended by the party, challenged the Karnataka High Court's order of August 29, 2024. The apex court had already issued notice on the separate pleas.
The high court had junked the petitions challenging the Congress government’s decision to withdraw consent for investigating the corruption case against Shivakumar. The high court had termed the petitions as “non-maintainable”.
The high court also junked CBI plea assailing decision of the state government in November 2023, to withdraw consent for probing Shivakumar’s alleged illegal assets.
The central agency had filed a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar on October 3, 2020, with the consent of the previous BJP government on September 25, 2019.
