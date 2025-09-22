ETV Bharat / bharat

‘In Best Interest Of Justice...’, CJI Says Justice Surya Kant's Bench To Hear Plea Against D K Shivakumar

New Delhi: A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday said the matter related to the decision of the Karnataka government to withdraw consent to the CBI to probe a disproportionate assets case against deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, will be listed for hearing before a bench led by Justice Surya Kant.

The matter came up before a bench of CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran today. The bench pointed out that the matter was earlier dealt with by the bench led by Justice Surya Kant.

Senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi, representing the Congress leader, contended that earlier the CJI had said that political scores should be settled elsewhere and not in courts.

However, the bench led by CJI said that it would be in the best interest of justice, if the pleas are heard by the bench led by Justice Surya Kant, that had earlier heard the matter.