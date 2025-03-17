Justice Joymalya Bagchi Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge, To Be CJI In 2031

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Joymalya Bagchi, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, as a judge of the apex court. On March 10, the central government notified the appointment of Justice Joymalya Bagchi as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The oath was administered to Justice Bagchi by the CJI in the presence of other judges of the apex court at a ceremony on the court premises. With the swearing in of Justice Bagchi, the top court will have 33 judges against its sanctioned strength of 34.

On March 6, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Bagchi to the Supreme Court. Justice Bagchi would be in line to be the Chief Justice of India in 2031 by succeeding Justice K V Vishwanathan.

The collegium headed by CJI, in a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court, said collegium in its meeting held on March 6, 2025, deliberated on and discussed the names of chief justices and senior puisne judges of the high courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The collegium said after carefully evaluating merit, integrity and competence and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, it has recommended the appointment of Justice Joymalya Bagchi, presently a judge of the High Court at Calcutta, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the High Court at Calcutta on 27th June 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on 4th January 2021. He was repatriated to the High Court in Calcutta on 8th November 2021 and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a judge of the high court for more than 13 years. During his long tenure as a judge of the high court, Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law.

After the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on 18th July 2013 as Chief Justice of India, there has not been any Chief Justice of India from the High Court at Calcutta. On the retirement of Justice K.V. Viswanathan on 25th May 2031, Justice Joymalya Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on 02nd October 2031.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India.