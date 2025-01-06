CJI Opts Out From Hearing Pleas Related To IOA, AIFF Constitutions

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing two separate petitions in connection with the finalisation of the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The constitutions were framed by former apex court judge Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao.

At the beginning of the hearing, the CJI said he would not be part of the bench to hear these cases. The CJI said he had earlier taken up one of the pleas in the Delhi High Court. "Let the pleas come before another bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha on February 10. I remember hearing this in Delhi High Court," CJI Khanna said.

The matter was last taken up on March 19, 2024, by a bench headed by the-then CJI DY Chandrachud. The apex court had permitted the AIFF to file its objections to the draft constitution proposed by Justice (Retd) Rao. The apex court had also said that it would decide the issues raised about the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the AIFF constitutions on the next date of hearing.

The top court had then said that the report submitted by Justice (Retd) Rao would be circulated by Gopal Sankarnarayanan, the amicus curiae in the matter, to all the parties wanting to secure soft copies. The apex court had directed that the objections to the AIFF's draft constitution should also be filed.