CJI: After Contracting COVID, Didn’t Take Allopathic Medicine Rather Relied On Ayurvedic Treatments

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday said his association with AYUSH began during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said during the second and third times of the pandemic, he contracted COVID, and then he did not take any allopathic medicine at all. The CJI said he relied solely on Ayurvedic treatments and holistic approaches, which further solidified his belief in its healing potential.

The CJI was delivering the inaugural address at the International Conference on Advancements in Research and Global Opportunities for Holistic Ayurveda – AROHA 2024.

He said Ayurveda, derived from the Sanskrit words "Ayur" (life) and "Veda" (knowledge), is a traditional system of medicine that emphasises balance in the body, mind, and spirit.

Justice Chandrachud said it advocates for natural therapies, diet, exercise, and mindfulness as essential components for maintaining overall well-being.

"I am a strong advocate of Ayurveda and a holistic lifestyle. My association with AYUSH began during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when the value of preventive healthcare became more important than ever. During the second and third times, I contracted COVID-19, I did not take any allopathic medicine at all. Instead, I relied solely on Ayurvedic treatments and holistic approaches, further solidifying my belief in its healing potential”, said the CJI.

He said detoxification and life optimisation are foundational principles in Ayurveda and essential for achieving long-term health, and a healthy lifestyle is about making conscious choices that nurture physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

"In today's fast-paced world, it is also a strategy for managing stress and improving the quality of life. Ayurveda offers each individual the knowledge to essentially write their own prescriptions for daily living: prescribing the right time to eat, the right types and combinations of food, the appropriate supplements, the ideal sleep schedule, the optimal time for exercise, and even the best hours for productive work," he said.