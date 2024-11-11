CJI Khanna: Need To Tackle Case Backlogs, Process Of Law Shouldn't Be Grueling For Citizens

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna, after assuming office, on Monday said that it is the constitutional duty to ensure easy access to justice to all citizens, and, outlining his priorities during his tenure, emphasized tackling case backlogs, making litigation affordable and accessible, and also simplifying complex legal procedures.

The CJI said he aims to work on reducing trial duration through the adoption of a systematic approach and positioning justice delivery mechanisms to ensure that the "process of law is not gruelling for the citizens".

The CJI, in a statement, said: "Judiciary is an integral, yet distinct and independent part of the governance system”. Justice Khanna said the Constitution trusts upon "us the role of constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice”.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna on Monday morning at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. His term would last till May 13, 2025. The CJI asserted, "justice delivery framework in terms of providing equal treatment necessitates fair opportunity to succeed to all, regardless of status, wealth or power, and a just and unbiased adjudication. These mark our core principles".

The CJI said the responsibility entrusted upon the court affirms "our commitment as protectors of citizens’ rights and as dispute resolvers. It is our constitutional duty to ensure easy access to justice to all citizens of our great nation".

The CJI stressed that there is a need to tackle case backlogs, making litigation affordable and accessible, and a need for simplifying complex legal procedures. He said that with a citizen-centric agenda, it is important to make courts approachable and user-friendly.

He aims to adopt a self-evaluative approach which is receptive and responsive to feedback in its working. The CJI said making judgments comprehensible to the citizens and promoting mediation will be his priority.

"The Chief Justice has underscored the need for focused reforms on criminal case management. He aims to work on reducing trial duration through the adoption of a systematic approach, and positioning justice delivery mechanism to ensure that the process of law is not gruelling for the citizens, as one of the top priorities”, said the statement.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard 45 cases on his first day as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) and thanked lawyers and bar leaders for wishing him well. In the courtroom, the CJI received a rousing welcome from the bar leaders, and lawyers including former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

"I wish you a fruitful tenure as the CJI," wished Rohatgi. Other lawyers present in the courtroom also wished the CJI well. "Thank you," said CJI Khanna, who assembled in courtroom 1 along with Justice Sanjay Kumar minutes after noon.

The CJI held the court till 2.30 pm and heard 45 listed matters, mostly commercial disputes. In one of the pleas filed by the West Bengal government against an arbitral award, the CJI said, "The citizens cannot be taken for a ride."

The CJI-led bench refused to entertain the appeal of the state government against the arbitral award that had asked it to pay a Mauritius-based company towards promised tax incentives.