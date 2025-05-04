CJI Khanna: Mediation Is Wiser Than Litigation, Heals Disputes Without Blame Or Coercion

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday said “mediation is not a lesser form of justice, but a wiser form of it” and a mediator must go beyond binaries, a not every dispute can — or should — be reduced to right, wrong or fault finding, and often, disputes exist in shades of grey. The CJI stressed that mediation heals and restores the relationship, and this is true justice, not coerced and forced by a third person’s dictate.
Speaking at the National Conference on Exploring the Efficacy and Reach of Mediation, Khanna said courtroom adjudication is often a dispute and parties, what most medicines are to an ailment — they treat the symptoms and provide relief, which makes us feel better. “Courtroom litigation is somewhat similar. One party is right, the other is wrong. In this way, courtroom litigation and adjudication are grim and shallow. At times, the root cause remains unaddressed, and the ailment and pain remain. The relationships are strained, if not broken. There is a winner, there is a loser”, he said.
The CJI added that the mediation does the opposite, and it seeks to identify and remedy the root cause. “It goes deeper into the issue, the cause of the misunderstandings. It addresses the primordial and underlying concerns that are the cause of the dispute. It allows for a more holistic solution — one that not only resolves the legal issues, but goes beyond that. It heals and restores the relationship. This is true justice. Not coerced and forced by a third person’s dictate”.
“Because the process is voluntary and participatory, the solution reached is less traumatic, more humane and more acceptable”, said the CJI.
The CJI said the role of a mediator is different. “A mediator must go beyond binaries. Not every dispute can — or should — be reduced to right, wrong or fault-finding. Often, disputes exist in shades of grey. Whether personal or commercial, frictions do not always arise from one side being wrong, but also from misunderstanding. In many cases, both are at fault, though degrees may vary”, he said.
The CJI said, “Mediation offers space by undoing complexity. It does not involve legal and procedural complexities”.
He stressed that it is flexible and personalised, not bound by rigid procedure, and above all, it is empathetic, aiming not to win over the other side, but to bring them together.
The CJI said he has gone through the new Mediation Act, 2023, and there is one portion of the Act which has not been referred to or elucidated upon – that is, Section 43. “Section 43 of the Mediation Act provides for 'community mediation'. Disputes likely to affect peace, harmony, and tranquillity among residents or families in a specific area or locality may be resolved through community mediation. This is an important step forward”, said the CJI.
He said the founding fathers of our Constitution envisaged that provisions ought to be made for securing social justice in the Constitution. “I want to underscore the term social justice here, for it is through mediation that social justice is achieved”, he added.
The CJI said in contrast to the traditional notion of resolving disputes through known community elders, modern mediation benefits from the distance of a third party — someone who comes to the conversation with no prior notions, no assumptions and no biases. “It is often the case that one finds it easier to open up to a stranger. With someone unfamiliar, we feel less judged, free to speak our truth and grievances”, he said.
The CJI said over the past two decades, mediation has consistently played a critical role in resolving disputes, with case settlement numbers reflecting both resilience and recovery, and added that between 2016 and early 2025, a staggering 7,57,173 cases were settled using mediation.
“However, I must acknowledge that mediation is yet to reach homes and villages; we are still at the periphery. India has been slow to arrive at mediation and understand its importance. Our goal must be to show every litigant, every businessperson, every citizen that mediation is not a lesser form of justice, but a wiser form of it”, said the CJI.
Justice B R Gavai also spoke on the occasion and said that when individuals are given a safe place to communicate, hostility can give way to dialogue, and confrontation can transform into cooperation.
Justice Gavai said India has made a significant stride in integrating mediation into its legal system as a means to promote alternative dispute resolution and reduce the burden on courts.
President Droupadi Murmu, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were among the other dignitaries who spoke at the event.