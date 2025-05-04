ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Khanna: Mediation Is Wiser Than Litigation, Heals Disputes Without Blame Or Coercion

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday said “mediation is not a lesser form of justice, but a wiser form of it” and a mediator must go beyond binaries, a not every dispute can — or should — be reduced to right, wrong or fault finding, and often, disputes exist in shades of grey. The CJI stressed that mediation heals and restores the relationship, and this is true justice, not coerced and forced by a third person’s dictate.

Speaking at the National Conference on Exploring the Efficacy and Reach of Mediation, Khanna said courtroom adjudication is often a dispute and parties, what most medicines are to an ailment — they treat the symptoms and provide relief, which makes us feel better. “Courtroom litigation is somewhat similar. One party is right, the other is wrong. In this way, courtroom litigation and adjudication are grim and shallow. At times, the root cause remains unaddressed, and the ailment and pain remain. The relationships are strained, if not broken. There is a winner, there is a loser”, he said.

The CJI added that the mediation does the opposite, and it seeks to identify and remedy the root cause. “It goes deeper into the issue, the cause of the misunderstandings. It addresses the primordial and underlying concerns that are the cause of the dispute. It allows for a more holistic solution — one that not only resolves the legal issues, but goes beyond that. It heals and restores the relationship. This is true justice. Not coerced and forced by a third person’s dictate”.

“Because the process is voluntary and participatory, the solution reached is less traumatic, more humane and more acceptable”, said the CJI.

The CJI said the role of a mediator is different. “A mediator must go beyond binaries. Not every dispute can — or should — be reduced to right, wrong or fault-finding. Often, disputes exist in shades of grey. Whether personal or commercial, frictions do not always arise from one side being wrong, but also from misunderstanding. In many cases, both are at fault, though degrees may vary”, he said.

The CJI said, “Mediation offers space by undoing complexity. It does not involve legal and procedural complexities”.

He stressed that it is flexible and personalised, not bound by rigid procedure, and above all, it is empathetic, aiming not to win over the other side, but to bring them together.

The CJI said he has gone through the new Mediation Act, 2023, and there is one portion of the Act which has not been referred to or elucidated upon – that is, Section 43. “Section 43 of the Mediation Act provides for 'community mediation'. Disputes likely to affect peace, harmony, and tranquillity among residents or families in a specific area or locality may be resolved through community mediation. This is an important step forward”, said the CJI.