CJI Gavai's Mother Says She Won't Attend RSS Function

Amravati (Maharashtra): Kamal Gavai, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai's mother, on Wednesday said she would not attend a centenary program of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on October 5.

She wrote an open letter, saying that she has decided not to attend the programme as chief guest in view of the controversy the news generated and the accusations and slander she faced.

Some people invited her to the October 5 programme, and as she harbours good wishes for everyone, she welcomes everyone, Kamal Gavai (84) said in the letter.

The letter Kamal Gavai wrote (IANS)

"(But) As soon as the news of the programme was published, many people started criticizing and levelling allegations at not only me but also late Dadasaheb Gavai (her husband, former Bihar Governor R S Gavai). We have lived our lives as per (Dr B R) Ambedkar's ideology, while Dadasaheb Gavai dedicated his life to the Ambedkarite movement. Sharing our ideology on the platform of different ideologies is also important, which needs courage," she wrote in the letter