CJI Gavai's Mother Says She Won't Attend RSS Function

Kamal Gavai, mother of CJI Bhushan Gavai, declines to attend RSS centenary event, citing criticism, slander, and loyalty to Ambedkarite ideology, despite past ideological dialogues.

CJI
File Photo of CJI Gavai (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 2, 2025 at 12:01 AM IST

Amravati (Maharashtra): Kamal Gavai, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai's mother, on Wednesday said she would not attend a centenary program of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on October 5.

She wrote an open letter, saying that she has decided not to attend the programme as chief guest in view of the controversy the news generated and the accusations and slander she faced.

Some people invited her to the October 5 programme, and as she harbours good wishes for everyone, she welcomes everyone, Kamal Gavai (84) said in the letter.

Kamal Gawai
The letter Kamal Gavai wrote (IANS)

"(But) As soon as the news of the programme was published, many people started criticizing and levelling allegations at not only me but also late Dadasaheb Gavai (her husband, former Bihar Governor R S Gavai). We have lived our lives as per (Dr B R) Ambedkar's ideology, while Dadasaheb Gavai dedicated his life to the Ambedkarite movement. Sharing our ideology on the platform of different ideologies is also important, which needs courage," she wrote in the letter

According to the letter, her husband deliberately attended programmes of organisations subscribing to opposite ideologies and raised the issues of the deprived classes, she said, adding that he attended RSS's programmes but never accepted its Hindutva.

"If I had been on the dais (at the October 5 RSS function), I would have put forward the Ambedkarite ideology," Kamaltai wrote.

But as she and her late husband faced a volley of accusations, and attempts were made to malign her "because of one programme", which saddened her, and she decided to put an end to all this by deciding not to attend the Sangh function, she stated.

She was ailing and undergoing medical treatment, she mentioned.

